McCarthy Slams Garland in Fox News Op-Ed: ‘Biden Justice Department Enforces the Law Unequally’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland and floated a potential impeachment inquiry in an op-ed for Fox News published Wednesday.

McCarthy slammed Garland over a five year probe into Hunter Biden ending with tax charges and a minor gun charge, accusing the president's son of corruption and money laundering.

"After a five-year investigation, the president’s son received a sweetheart deal from his father’s DOJ in which Hunter Biden was allowed to plea down to misdemeanor tax charges and would not face any charges for money laundering or working as an unregistered lobbyist," McCarthy wrote.

The Republican leader accused U.S. Attorney David Weiss of being influenced into the deal with Biden, something Weiss himself has denied.

McCarthy cited testimony given to House Republicans by IRS whistleblowers, including Gary Shapley who claimed Weiss was politically influenced and did not have full authority to charge Biden.

"After slow-walking this investigation for five years, the DOJ turned what the whistleblower described as a "slam dunk" felony case against Hunter Biden into a sweetheart plea deal and possibly buried evidence of crimes that have sent other Americans to prison," McCarthy wrote.

The Speaker said that House Republicans will continue to investigate Garland and the Department of Justice and the probes could lead to an impeachment inquiry.

"If warranted by the facts, the entire House could decide whether a formal impeachment inquiry is necessary," he wrote. "If warranted by the facts, the entire House could decide whether a formal impeachment inquiry is necessary."