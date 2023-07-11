McCarthy Says U.S. Attorney Leading Hunter Biden Probe Will ‘Have To’ Answer Lawmakers’ Questions

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that the U.S. prosecutor leading the federal investigation into Hunter Biden must answer lawmakers' oversight questions — but he stopped short of threatening a subpoena.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss is "going to have to" provide testimony to Congress, McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

Weiss, the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, has told House committee investigators that he can't answer most of their questions because of an ongoing investigation.

"You cannot sit back and hide behind and have an attorney general say one thing, you say something else in private," McCarthy said of Weiss. "What do you have to hide?"

Speaking to reporters in Congress, McCarthy said he and GOP committee chairmen want to get to the bottom of discrepancies between what IRS whistleblowers have alleged and what Weiss and other senior Department of Justice officials — including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray — have stated publicly about the Biden investigation.

McCarthy on Tuesday reiterated his threat to launch an impeachment investigation into Attorney General Merrick Garland over his agency's handling of the Hunter Biden investigation, which resulted in a misdemeanor plea deal.

"When you have watched an attorney general say one thing to Congress and David Weiss, the prosecutor, says something else privately, the entire country realizes that is raising to a level that can be an impeachment inquiry," he said.

Wray will have the pleasure of facing the GOP line of fire on Wednesday, when he's scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee. Republicans are demanding answers from Justice over why prosecutors didn't bring felony charges against Biden.

Two IRS whistleblowers have told Ways and Means Committee lawyers that Weiss sought to bring felony charges against Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C., and California, but was blocked by other top Justice Department officials.

On Monday, Weiss publicly denied the whistleblowers' other claims that he requested special counsel designation. In a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the ranking member on Senate Judiciary, Weiss said he never sought special counsel status.

Instead, as he had previously told House GOP investigators, he said he requested authority to file charges outside of Delaware without the cooperation of local U.S. attorneys from those jurisdictions.

McCarthy said Weiss's letter to Graham "raises more questions" about what has actually transpired in the Hunter Biden probe. The whistleblowers' based their claims on what Weiss said in an October 2022 meeting and recorded contemporaneous notes and exchanged emails on the matter with their superiors at the time.

McCarthy also questioned why Weiss waited so long to address the claims.



"Why would you wait so long to respond even?" he said. "Why wouldn't you step out the first day and say, 'I got nothing to hide. Let's talk about what was said.'"

Garland has said Weiss never requested a special counsel designation but that he already had “more authority” than that designation would afford him.

The whistleblowers said Weiss wanted to prosecute the higher felony charges outside of his district but was denied. Weiss has maintained he had the ultimate authority over charging decisions but has not specifically addressed why he settled on the misdemeanor plea deal instead of prosecuting the felony charges.

But when asked if Republicans would subpoena Weiss to compel his testimony, McCarthy declined to go around his chairmen.

"I believe the committees will do their work and will bring people in and we'll get to the bottom of it," he said.