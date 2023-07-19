McCarthy Says Trump Should Not Be Found Criminally Responsible for Jan. 6

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Wednesday he does not believe former President Donald Trump should be held criminally responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
"I don't see how he could be found criminally responsible," he told reporters. "What criminal activity did he do? He told people to be peaceful."
McCarthy's comments come after Trump announced he is likely to be indicted after receiving a letter from special counsel Jack Smith this week informing him that he’s the target of a Jan. 6, 2021, grand jury investigation.
Notably, the speaker is seeking to vindicate Trump before even knowing what the charges Smith may bring or what evidence his team has gathered in their investigation.
- Decoding every Jan. 6 committee criminal referral against Donald Trump
- DeSantis Defends Trump in Face of Potential Jan. 6 Indictment, But Says ‘He Should Have Come Out More Forcefully’
- A list of crimes legal experts say Trump may have committed related to Jan. 6 and the 2020 election
- The Jan. 6 committee says Trump knowingly lied about the election results and issued a subpoena. Is that it?
- A Trump defense effort appears to falter ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearings
In the immediate hours after the Jan. 6 riots, McCarthy spoke on the House floor and said Trump bears some responsibility for the attack. But he has since avoided repeating that characterization as he tries to remain in Trump's good graces.
McCarthy said Trump called him Tuesday and he returned the former president's call, but dismissed the notion that they were strategizing about how to respond to Trump's potential pending indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.
“No, it wasn’t no strategy on possible indictment," he said. "I think the strategy sessions happen in the Democrats’ Department of Justice where they go after anybody who is running against the president it seems.”
McCarthy's defense of Trump stands in contrast to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who had been more vocal about how he has ceased to have a relationship with Trump since Jan. 6, and since leaving the White House.
But now that Trump is running for the Republican presidential nomination, McConnell is declining to comment on matters involving him, including his latest legal woes.
"I've said every week out here that I'm not gonna comment on the various candidates for the presidency,” McConnell told reporters at his weekly press conference Wednesday. “How I felt about that, I expressed at the time. But I'm not gonna start getting into sort of critiquing the various candidates for president."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- ‘Morning Joe’ Host Scarborough Blasts GOP for Silence on Trump Truth Social Posts: ‘He’s Gone Full Mobster’Politics
- GOP Hopeful Doug Burgum Refuses To Answer Trump Indictment Questions: ‘Leave It to the Pundits’Politics
- Christie Calls Trump a ‘Coward’ for Sitting in White House During Jan. 6 Capitol RiotPolitics
- Top House Democrat Says McCarthy Backs Trump Just to Keep ‘Caucus Together’Politics
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for ChurchPolitics
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’Politics
- Ruben Gallego Returns to the Campaign Trail, With Kyrsten Sinema as the Elephant in the RoomPolitics
- DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’Politics
- Trump-Aligned Super PAC Takes Aim at Hunter Biden in New Ad BlitzPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Says There Is No Condition in Which He Will Accept a Plea DealPolitics
- Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness ProposalPolitics