McCarthy Says House Investigation Into Bidens Is 'Rising to the Level of Impeachment Inquiry'
Politics.
McCarthy Says House Investigation Into Bidens Is ‘Rising to the Level of Impeachment Inquiry’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discussed the investigation on 'Hannity' Monday

Kayla Gallagher
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During a Fox News appearance on "Hannity" Monday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., suggested that the House investigation into the Biden family's foreign business activities could lead to an "impeachment inquiry."

"When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true," McCarthy told Hannity.

However, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was never in business with his son, Hunter Biden, during a press conference on Monday.

McCarthy mentioned the two IRS whistleblowers who alleged that prosecutors stalled the investigation into Hunter Biden's tax crimes and that their investigations have found millions in foreign funds traveling to Biden associates and family.

"We’ve only followed where the information has taken us," McCarthy said. "But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

“Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight,” McCarthy continued.

In response, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sams tweeted that House Republicans are using this investigation to avoid more important issues.

"Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize," Same wrote. "Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless."

McCarthy said he plans to follow the investigation to its end and claims it will "rise to an impeachment inquiry, the way the Constitution tells us to do this."

