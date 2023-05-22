McCarthy Says Debt Limit Deal Needed This Week to Avoid Default
The House speaker said it was "still possible" to get an agreement through Congress by June 1.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said a deal with the White House to raise the debt ceiling needs to be struck this week to avoid a U.S. default.
Ahead of his meeting later today with President Joe Biden, McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill that he believed it was "still possible" to get an agreement through Congress by June 1, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the government will be unable to pay its bills without a debt limit increase.
“We can get a deal tonight, we can get a deal tomorrow,” McCarthy said. "Decisions have to start being made.”
McCarthy reiterated that House Republicans are pushing for spending cuts as part of any deal.
- Group of Senate Democrats Ask Biden To Prepare to Use 14th Amendment In Debt Limit Fight
- What Each Side Wants Out of the Debt Limit Fight
- McConnell: ‘Everybody Needs to Relax’ on Debt Limit Talks
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- Biden-McCarthy Meeting ‘Productive,’ But No Debt Limit Deal
"We're going to spend less than we spent last year," McCarthy said. "We have to get the spending addiction to stop."
Punchbowl News reported that House Republican leadership is telling members to prepare for the possibility of votes on a debt limit deal over Memorial Day weekend.
Biden and McCarthy are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. ET at the White House. Negotiators for both sides met Sunday night and earlier Monday.
