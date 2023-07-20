McCarthy Promised Trump Vote to Expunge Impeachments Before Recess: Report - The Messenger
McCarthy Promised Trump Vote to Expunge Impeachments Before Recess: Report

McCarthy's promise came after he suggested on national television that Trump may not be the 'strongest' GOP option for 2024

Kayla Gallagher
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reportedly promised twice impeached former President Donald Trump that the House would take a vote to expunge his impeachments before the August recess, according to a report in Politico's Playbook.

McCarthy's promise came after he suggested on national television that Trump may not be the "strongest" GOP option for the 2024 presidential nomination, which infuriated Trump, according to the report.

The California Republican quickly walked back that comment to say he was President Joe Biden's "strongest political opponent." However, McCarthy still made the former president a promise of expungement to appease him, a source familiar with Trump and the conversation told Playbook.

According to the report, Trump and his people reportedly plan to hold McCarthy to his word.

House Speaker Kevin McCarhy, R-Calif., right, said former President Donald Trump should not be prosecuted for making false claims about the 2020 presidential election.Alex Wong/Getty Images

An aide told Playbook that McCarthy denies ever making that promise. He says he merely indicated he would open up a conversation about it to other members.

McCarthy later on Thursday denied the existence of a deal between him and Trump. However, he says he has been "very clear" he has never supported the impeachments.

“They did it for purely political purposes," McCarthy said. "I support expungement but there's no deal out there.”

Moderate House Republicans are pushing back on the idea. In a recent leadership meeting, Playbook reported, Republicans fear an expungement could taint reelection campaigns for members in districts that Biden won in 2020.

Other senior Republicans think if the measure fails, it could embarrass Trump and expose the division within the party.

Updated at 9:34 a.m.

“I’m for Trump,” one senior GOP member told Playbook. “The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it’s a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks. It’s a huge strategic risk.”

McCarthy, however, isn't the only one suggesting expungement.

In June, House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., teamed up on a resolution to clear Trump of his impeachment charges.

McCarthy's leadership team does not see the vote happening.

“I think it’s more of a messaging thing to please Trump,” one senior GOP aide told Playbook.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
