McCarthy Leaves Capitol on Thursday With No Debt Limit Deal

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he and the White House had not reached a deal on the debt ceiling as he left the Capitol on Thursday evening, setting up talks that will extend into the weekend.

"We've been talking to the White House all day, we're going back and forth," McCarthy told reporters. "It's not easy... there is no agreement."

McCarthy's comments come after a source familiar with the negotiations said House Republican leadership and the White House are weighing a deal that would raise the country’s debt limit through 2024.

Lawmakers left Washington on Thursday for Memorial Day weekend, running up against a deadline of June 1 to get a debt ceiling deal through Congress. McCarthy dodged when asked whether he could get a bill on the House floor by next Tuesday or Wednesday.

"We know where our differences lie," McCarthy said. "We've worked throughout the day. We'll continue to work."