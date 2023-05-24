McCarthy Hopes to Make ‘Progress’ As Debt Limit Talks Resume Wednesday

Debt limit negotiations between House Republicans and the White House will continue Wednesday, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying total spending levels remain the biggest point of contention in talks.

McCarthy said he was sending his negotiating team to the White House Wednesday to try to “finish up” talks. The speaker did not say whether there had been any substantive progress in negotiations.

“There’s differences, we know where it’s at,” McCarthy told reporters at the Captiol Wednesday. “You have to spend less than you spent last year. That’s not that difficult to do.”

McCarthy has insisted that Democrats agree to spending cuts, a proposal that the White House has balked at, leaving the sides at a stalemate just eight days before the country could face a default.

When asked what the “off ramp” in talks between the two sides were, McCarthy said the only solution was to agree to his proposal to spend less money.

“Spend less than we spent last year,” McCarthy said. “They still want to spend more. You cannot do that.”

President Joe Biden and McCarthy last met on Monday, with their negotiators taking the lead on discussions since then.

“I'm hoping we can make progress,” McCarthy said.