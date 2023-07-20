McCarthy Hopes to Avoid a Stopgap Spending Bill: ‘That Would Only Lock in Pelosi’s Policies’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., says he does not want to pass a stopgap spending bill in September that would extend funding levels enacted under a Democratic-controlled Congress, raising concerns about a possible government shutdown.



"If members would look to do a continuing resolution, that would only lock in Pelosi’s policies,” he said Wednesday, using the technical term for a temporary spending bill and referring to Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker.

Congress has until Sept. 30 to either pass 12 new spending bills for the upcoming fiscal year or to pass a provisional measure that would keep the government operational. Typically, stopgap bills extend the previous year's funding into the new fiscal year with minimal changes.

But McCarthy is signaling House Republicans won't go for that, since it will lock in spending levels at higher levels and policies they oppose.

“I have a real concern in appropriations when I look at all the Pelosi policies that would be permanent if we did not get appropriations done," he said.

Pelosi helped negotiate the spending deal for the current fiscal year that Congress passed in December, as did Senate leaders from both parties. McCarthy and House Republicans opposed that agreement.

If Congress does not pass new spending bills or a temporary measure to extend the previous ones before Sept. 30, the government would shut down, except for essential workers. But the speaker said that's not his goal and he wants to negotiate a new spending deal before then.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters during a news conference in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on July 19, 2023. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“That is my intention and my hope,” he said when asked if he plans to pass a full-year funding bill by the end of September.

The timeline is extremely tight with Congress scheduled to department after next week for its month-long August recess. The Senate is scheduled to return Sept. 5 and the House on Sept. 12, leaving just three weeks both chambers are in session that month to negotiate and pass a spending deal.

Complicating matters, the House and Senate Appropriations Committees are writing their respective versions of the 12 spending bills to different funding levels.

Neither chamber has started moving bills on the floor yet, although McCarthy said he hopes the House can advance a few next week.

House conservatives might block McCarthy from achieving his goal because they want deeper cuts than the committee has approved.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., told The Messenger earlier this week that he would vote against any rule to bring spending bills to the floor if the spending levels are not reduced.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said Wednesday that conversations with the Freedom Caucus about the spending bills are ongoing but "they've been very amenable."

Nonetheless, he signaled the process to reaching a compromise that will allow the bills to come to the floor may be messy.

"Sometimes, you have to hit the intersection and have the accident," Emmer said.

In the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he would devote floor time to spending bills but hasn't been explicit about the timeline.

Senate Appropriations ranking member Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she hopes that Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., can work out a deal to bring spending bills to the floor as soon as the chamber returns in September.

"Given the very hard work that Chair [Patty] Murray and I have done to get the bills reported on time — and we're going to do three more this week — I hope that we'll see minibuses come to the floor very quickly," she said.

Minibuses is a term lawmakers use to describe a spending package containing more than one but less than all 12 of the appropriations bills.

All 12 bills packaged together is referred to as an omnibus, which is commonly what lawmakers end up with but McCarthy has vowed he will never allow to come to the floor on his watch.

"The Senate usually never even takes up their bills. Their whole strategy is to hold back, don’t do anything, wait until Christmas ... create an omnibus and send it to you and leave town and say it’s crucial,” McCarthy said, calling it a "positive" that the upper chamber has shown an interest in doing otherwise this year.

McCarthy said his preference is to bring the 12 bills through the House individually but given the timeline before the Sept. 30 deadline "there will be times that I’ll have to put more than one together."

Even if both chambers advance some of their bills in September, they would need to work out their differences on spending levels and related policies before anything could become law.