McCarthy Faces ‘Reckoning’ As Conservatives Line Up Against Debt Limit Deal

The debt limit deal struck has sparked a war among House Republicans, with a group of conservatives threatening GOP leadership with a “reckoning” if it goes forward with the agreement reached with the White House over the weekend.

“No matter what happens, there’s going to be a reckoning about what just occurred unless we stop this bill,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said Tuesday.

A group of 11 members of the House Freedom Caucus, a conservative faction in the chamber, teed off on the agreement on Tuesday, taking direct aim at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republican leadership for what they argue is their failure in negotiations.

The threat could amount to a challenge to McCarthy’s speakership, with lawmakers teasing a motion to vacate him from the position for his deal with the White House.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) is the only lawmaker so far to say publicly that the motion to vacate is on the table, but others have danced around the question. Bishop blasted the speaker, saying he has no confidence in McCarthy.

“None. Zero. What basis is there for confidence?” Bishop said to reporters Tuesday.

During his prolonged fight to become speaker in January, McCarthy agreed to lower the threshold for a motion to vacate to just one vote, a key concession to his holdouts. That means just one member upset with the deal could move to oust McCarthy.

But the move to boot McCarthy would ultimately need a majority vote in the House to be successful.

A growing group of House Republicans have signaled their opposition to the debt ceiling deal. At least 20 Republicans in the House had said they planned to vote against the bill by Tuesday afternoon. The conservatives are urging McCarthy to pull the bill that he agreed to with the White House and renegotiate.

The bill must pass through the House Rules Committee Tuesday before going to the full chamber for a vote. Roy said that McCarthy conceded during his fight earlier this year to become speaker that no bill would advance through the Rules Committee without unanimous Republican approval. Allies of the speaker have denied that such an agreement was made.

When asked what he would do if the bill clears the committee on Tuesday, Roy said “we will see.”

If the bill clears its first hurdle in the Rules Committee, McCarthy will need a significant number of Democratic votes for it to pass the full House given conservatives' opposition. It will also require support from members of both parties to pass the Senate before heading to Biden's desk for a signature. The process must be completed by June 5, when the U.S. will run out of the ability to pay its bills.

The bill, which lifts the debt ceiling through the end of 2024, freezes non-defense discretionary spending for the next fiscal year and increases by 1 percent the following year. Conservatives had pushed for the debt limit to only be increased through the end of March 2024 and for steeper spending cuts.

The legislation also claws back previously approved funding for the IRS and COVID-19 relief and imposes new work requirements on certain social safety net programs.