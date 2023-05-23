The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    McCarthy Doesn’t Expect Debt Limit Deal Tuesday

    Negotiators have not scheduled their next meeting.

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he doesn't expect to strike a deal with the White House to raise the debt ceiling Tuesday, nine days out from the default deadline.

    "I don't think we'll get one today," he told Fox News' Kelly Phares at the Captiol.

    After McCarthy met with President Joe Biden on Monday, negotiators for both sides have met several times. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a McCarthy ally, said there were no additional meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The White House also has no events on its public schedule for the evening.

    “I will also tell you that I have no plans tonight," Graves told reporters. And and this is my first, second and third priority.”

    Read More

    The continued impasse between the two parties comes one day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the government will be unable to pay its bills as early as June 1 if the debt limit isn't raised.

    McCarthy said earlier Tuesday that he still thought it was possible to reach an agreement with the White House by June 1.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.