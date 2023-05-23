McCarthy Doesn’t Expect Debt Limit Deal Tuesday

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he doesn't expect to strike a deal with the White House to raise the debt ceiling Tuesday, nine days out from the default deadline.
"I don't think we'll get one today," he told Fox News' Kelly Phares at the Captiol.
After McCarthy met with President Joe Biden on Monday, negotiators for both sides have met several times. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a McCarthy ally, said there were no additional meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The White House also has no events on its public schedule for the evening.
“I will also tell you that I have no plans tonight," Graves told reporters. And and this is my first, second and third priority.”
- McCarthy Leaves Capitol on Thursday With No Debt Limit Deal
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- What Each Side Wants Out of the Debt Limit Fight
- Debt Ceiling Talks Likely to Resume Tuesday
- The $130 Billion Question: Can Biden and McCarthy Agree on Spending Levels?
The continued impasse between the two parties comes one day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the government will be unable to pay its bills as early as June 1 if the debt limit isn't raised.
McCarthy said earlier Tuesday that he still thought it was possible to reach an agreement with the White House by June 1.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- AOC Faces Down Hecklers at Town HallPolitics
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial ImproprietyPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics