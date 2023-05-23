McCarthy Doesn’t Expect Debt Limit Deal Tuesday

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he doesn't expect to strike a deal with the White House to raise the debt ceiling Tuesday, nine days out from the default deadline.

"I don't think we'll get one today," he told Fox News' Kelly Phares at the Captiol.

After McCarthy met with President Joe Biden on Monday, negotiators for both sides have met several times. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a McCarthy ally, said there were no additional meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The White House also has no events on its public schedule for the evening.

“I will also tell you that I have no plans tonight," Graves told reporters. And and this is my first, second and third priority.”

The continued impasse between the two parties comes one day after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated that the government will be unable to pay its bills as early as June 1 if the debt limit isn't raised.

McCarthy said earlier Tuesday that he still thought it was possible to reach an agreement with the White House by June 1.