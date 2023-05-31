McCarthy Dismisses GOP Critics of Debt Deal: ‘We’ll Get It Done Without Them’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struck a confident tone about the debt ceiling deal's chances for passage ahead of Wednesday's vote despite protests from some corners of his own party.

More than 30 House Republicans have said they will vote against the bill to lift the debt limit, which McCarthy negotiated with President Joe Biden. Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus have been particularly vocal, saying the agreement doesn't cut enough spending.

But McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday that opposition from these members won’t stop the bill in the House.

“We'll get it done overwhelmingly,” McCarthy said. “We'll get it done without them. That's not a problem."

McCarthy referred to the bill as a “first step” to what could be larger spending cuts to come in the future.

"This doesn't solve all the problems," he said.

He said some Republican lawmakers are missing an opportunity to support some level of spending cuts while helping avoid default. The bill, which would lift the debt ceiling through the end of 2024, would also freeze discretionary spending on non-defense programs in 2024 and increase it by just 1 percent in 2025.

“To govern is not easy, but I don’t want to be on the wrong side of history,” McCarthy said.

Given the number of Republicans opposed to the deal, McCarthy will likely need a significant level of support from Democrats to push the bill through the House.

If the legislation passes the House Wednesday evening, it will then move to the Senate. Both party leaders in the Senate, Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have already said they will act quickly to pass the bill.