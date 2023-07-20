McCarthy Denies Existence of ‘Secret Promise’ to Expunge Trump Impeachments - The Messenger
Politics.
McCarthy Denies Existence of ‘Secret Promise’ to Expunge Trump Impeachments

The Speaker of the House said that while there is no deal, he supports expungement

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday denied a report that he made a "secret promise" to bring a vote to expunge former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments Thursday.

“There's no deal, but I've been very clear, from long before, when I voted against impeachments that they did it for purely political purposes,” McCarthy told NBC correspondent Ryan Nobles on the Hill. “I support expungement but there's no deal out there.”

Politico published an article earlier on Thursday stating that a source had informed them McCarthy made a promise to Trump that he would bring expungement to the floor before the August recess in order to assuage the former president following McCarthy’s slowness to endorse him in the 2024 GOP Primary. A McCarthy aide told Politico that no such promise had been made, but that McCarthy had told Trump's team he would discuss expungement with House Republicans.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

With Republicans holding only a five-seat majority in the House, past votes have shown how difficult it can be to get the caucus fully united on controversial issues, it isn’t clear that articles expunging impeachment would pass the House.

