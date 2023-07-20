McCarthy Denies Existence of ‘Secret Promise’ to Expunge Trump Impeachments
The Speaker of the House said that while there is no deal, he supports expungement
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday denied a report that he made a "secret promise" to bring a vote to expunge former President Donald Trump’s two impeachments Thursday.
“There's no deal, but I've been very clear, from long before, when I voted against impeachments that they did it for purely political purposes,” McCarthy told NBC correspondent Ryan Nobles on the Hill. “I support expungement but there's no deal out there.”
Politico published an article earlier on Thursday stating that a source had informed them McCarthy made a promise to Trump that he would bring expungement to the floor before the August recess in order to assuage the former president following McCarthy’s slowness to endorse him in the 2024 GOP Primary. A McCarthy aide told Politico that no such promise had been made, but that McCarthy had told Trump's team he would discuss expungement with House Republicans.
- McCarthy Promised Trump Vote to Expunge Impeachments Before Recess: Report
- ‘Another Hollow Sop to Donald Trump’: Democratic Impeachment Managers Dismiss Expungement Talk
- GOP Lawmaker Who Voted To Impeach Trump Dismisses Expungement Idea
- Rep. MTG Says Trump ‘Isn’t Asking’ But She Wants House Vote On Expunging Impeachments
- McCarthy Says Trump Could Win the GOP Nomination, But Isn’t Sure if He is the ‘Strongest’ Choice for the Party
With Republicans holding only a five-seat majority in the House, past votes have shown how difficult it can be to get the caucus fully united on controversial issues, it isn’t clear that articles expunging impeachment would pass the House.
