McCarthy: Debt Limit Talks to Resume Friday Night
The House speaker's comments come after negotiations to avert a default had briefly reached an impasse.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said negotiations with the White House over raising the debt ceiling will resume Friday night after hitting a snag earlier in the day.
“We’ll be back in the room tonight," McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox Business. "But it’s very frustrating if they want to come into the room and think we’re going to spend more money next year than the year we did this year. That’s not right. And that’s not going to happen.”
McCarthy said that both sides can most likely find a “pretty good” agreement, but that the White House will not budge on the spending cuts the GOP is calling for.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a McCarthy ally, told reporters that White House officials were at the Capitol to restart negotiations.
Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), who is leading the debt ceiling negotiations for McCarthy, said talks with President Joe Biden's aides were on "pause" after a meeting Friday morning, leaving it unclear when they would resume.
A White House official acknowledged after the meeting there were "real differences" between the two sides and that "talks will be difficult."
Both sides are racing against the clock, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning that the government could default as early as June 1 if the debt limit is not lifted.
McCarthy said Thursday that he hoped to reach an agreement in time to bring a bill to the House floor next week.
Biden, who is currently in Japan for the G7 Summit, is scheduled to be back in Washington on Sunday.
