Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Deal Remains Far Off

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders did not reach a deal to lift the debt ceiling on Tuesday as a potential default draws closer, but there were minimal signs of progress.

Following a meeting at the White House with the top four congressional leaders, Biden said he was "optimistic" a bipartisan agreement could be reached "if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything it wants,” according to a readout from the White House on the meeting.

McCarthy told reporters after the meeting that a deal could be reached by the end of the week, but warned that the two parties were still far apart.

“It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week,” McCarthy said. "We've got a lot of work to do in a short amount of time."

The White House readout of the meeting said that Biden directed staff to meet daily. He also wants to check in with the congressional leaders by phone when he is abroad later this week and meet with them once he returns.

The White has tapped three aides, Steve Richetti, Shalanda Young and Louisa Terrell, to negotiate with McCarthy's team, which includes Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.).

Leaders from both parties are facing a serious time crunch. Biden is set to depart Wednesday for the G7 Summit in Japan. But he will now return to Washington on Sunday, skipping planned trips to Australia and Papua New Guinea next week. And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that the government is at risk of defaulting on its debt as early as June 1.

Aside from McCarthy and Schumer, Tuesday's roughly hour-long meeting also included Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

"This shouldn't be this hard," McConnell said. "We know we're not going to default. They know it, We know it. We're running out of time."

Schumer called the meeting "productive" and indicated that a default would only be avoided through a bipartisan bill.

Biden previously met with the four top congressional leaders last week, which resulted in little movement on the impasse.