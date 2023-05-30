McCarthy: Debt Ceiling Deal is ‘First Step’ With More to Come Under Republican President
While touting the debt ceiling deal Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he was hopeful more would be done with the debt ceiling and budget if Republicans win the White House and Senate in 2024
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, facing heat from the most conservative members of his party, said the debt ceiling deal he reached with President Joe Biden is “just the first step” during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning.
“I think if we got a new president in there and a Senate majority, we’re going to finally be able to tackle this,” said McCarthy. “I would like to look at everything [in the budget] and put us on a better path.”
McCarthy has earned criticism from fellow House Republicans for the deal, which suspends the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025 and capped discretionary spending for the next two years.
In an interview with Brian Kilmeade on Fox News earlier Tuesday, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., said he opposes the deal because it “doesn’t go far enough.”
McCarthy to Send House Into Recess Without Debt Ceiling Deal
The Debt Ceiling Deal and the Economy Are in Our Hands
Republicans Want Debt Ceiling Deal to Include Work Requirements – But They Don't Work
Biden, Republicans to Resume Debt Ceiling Talks Monday
White House: 14th Amendment Won't 'Deal With' Debt Ceiling Problem
“We needed to make deeper cuts on the non-defense side and meanwhile, we’re accepting Biden’s defense budget, which is actually a cut as well,” said Waltz, a member of the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces Committees. “It only incorporated a 3 percent inflation figure, everybody here knows inflation was 8 percent last year.”
Waltz isn’t the only Republican to oppose the deal: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-SC.; and Rep. Bob Goode, R-Va., have been some of the prominent Republicans in the House to come out against it.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to look at all of what we spend our money on,” said McCarthy in his Fox interview. “The mandatory spending, Social Security, Medicare, that’s all off to the side. So I can only look at about 15 percent of what we spend our money on.”
In a press conference Saturday, McCarthy said the House of Representatives will vote on the debt ceiling bill Wednesday.
