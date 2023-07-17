McCarthy: ‘Censoring’ RFK Jr. Not the Answer After COVID-19 Conspiracy

Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday said he doesn’t agree with fringe Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. but said the House won’t “censor” him ahead of his expected congressional testimony on censorship this week.
Kennedy drew condemnation over the weekend for falsely suggesting that COVID-19 “ethnically targeted” white and Black people while saying Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese people “are most immune,” the New York Post reported.
“I disagree with everything he said,” McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon.
Kennedy is one of three witnesses scheduled to testify Thursday at a hearing of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. The panel plans to examine the federal government’s role in censoring Americans.
“I don’t think censoring somebody is actually the answer here,” McCarthy said. “I think if you’re gonna look at censorship in America, your first action to censor him probably plays into some of the problems we have.”
