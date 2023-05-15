McCarthy Casts Doubt on Debt Deal, Says WH Not ‘Serious’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that Congress and the White House are “far apart” when it comes to a potential deal on the debt ceiling limit, which the U.S. could hit next month.
McCarthy told CNN that the White House only wants to appear like it is negotiating for a deal.
"It doesn't seem to me yet they want a deal, it just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting but they aren't taking anything serious,” the Republican leader said.
President Joe Biden met last week with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to discuss the debt limit and those negotiations are set to continue this week.
Over the weekend, Biden painted a positive picture on the debt ceiling, suggesting a deal will happen and saying he’s an “optimist.”
“I really think there’s a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement, and I think we’ll be able to do it,” he said.
