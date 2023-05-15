The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    McCarthy Casts Doubt on Debt Deal, Says WH Not ‘Serious’

    President Joe Biden said over the weekend he is “optimistic” about debt ceiling negotiations with congressional Republicans.

    Zachary Leeman
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Monday that Congress and the White House are “far apart” when it comes to a potential deal on the debt ceiling limit, which the U.S. could hit next month.

    McCarthy told CNN that the White House only wants to appear like it is negotiating for a deal. 

    "It doesn't seem to me yet they want a deal, it just seems like they want to look like they are in a meeting but they aren't taking anything serious,” the Republican leader said. 

    President Joe Biden met last week with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to discuss the debt limit and those negotiations are set to continue this week.

    Over the weekend, Biden painted a positive picture on the debt ceiling, suggesting a deal will happen and saying he’s an “optimist.” 

    “I really think there’s a desire on their part as well as ours to reach an agreement, and I think we’ll be able to do it,” he said. 

