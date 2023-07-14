McCarthy Calls Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Comment Unacceptable, but Says the Congressman ‘Misspoke’
Crane maintains that he "misspoke," claiming his phrasing was unintentional
Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday called comments made by Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., "unacceptable" after the lawmaker used the term "colored people" during a debate over the annual defense bill.
"That's not acceptable and I'll take him at his word that he misspoke," McCarthy said at a press conference after the bill passed on Friday. "I've never heard him use that before."
Crane's comments immediately drew pushback, including a request to remove his phrasing from the record.
The Arizona lawmaker says that he "misspoke" and that the phrasing was unintentional.
“In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke," Crane told the Hill. "Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.”
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Crane's remark "an unfortunate statement."
"His words were taken down," Jeffries said, referring to a House procedure to remove offensive words spoken on the House floor from the official congressional record. "And that was the appropriate thing to happen."
Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.
