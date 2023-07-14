McCarthy Calls Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Comment Unacceptable, but Says the Congressman ‘Misspoke’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

McCarthy Calls Eli Crane’s ‘Colored People’ Comment Unacceptable, but Says the Congressman ‘Misspoke’

Crane maintains that he "misspoke," claiming his phrasing was unintentional

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday called comments made by Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., "unacceptable" after the lawmaker used the term "colored people" during a debate over the annual defense bill.

"That's not acceptable and I'll take him at his word that he misspoke," McCarthy said at a press conference after the bill passed on Friday. "I've never heard him use that before."

Crane's comments immediately drew pushback, including a request to remove his phrasing from the record.

The Arizona lawmaker says that he "misspoke" and that the phrasing was unintentional.

Read More
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2023 in Washington, DC.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

 “In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke," Crane told the Hill. "Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Crane's remark "an unfortunate statement."

"His words were taken down," Jeffries said, referring to a House procedure to remove offensive words spoken on the House floor from the official congressional record. "And that was the appropriate thing to happen."

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.