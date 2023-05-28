McCarthy Calls Debt Ceiling Deal ‘A Win’ But He Will Have to Overcome Conservative Critics

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared the debt ceiling deal he struck with President Joe Biden last night a "positive bill," but the speaker faces tough questions from his most conservative conference members as legislative text gets released Sunday.

At a press conference in the Capitol on Sunday morning, McCarthy said the deal “doesn’t get everything everyone wanted.” But he argued that "95 percent" of his conference was "overwhelmingly excited" about the agreement in a conference call Saturday night and said he was "not at all" worried about losing his job over the deal.

"This is a good strong bill that a majority of Republicans will vote for," McCarthy said. "You're going to have Republicans and Democrats be able to move this to the president."

"This is a win for the country and for both sides of the aisle," he added.

Conservative members of Congress have already begun to voice their displeasure with the deal. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a member House Freedom Caucus, panned the agreement as "insanity" overnight. "A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to," he tweeted. "Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better."

And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted Sunday morning: "Conservatives have been sold out once again!"

The House is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday. Given Republicans' narrow majority in the House, McCarthy and Biden will likely need to rely on a significant number of Democratic votes to advance the bill through the chamber. The Democratic-held Senate will also need to approve the legislation, then Biden must sign it by June 5, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will be unable to pay its bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to his colleagues Sunday that he would "immediately begin" considering the agreement once it passes the House. He said senators should prepare for possible Friday and weekend votes.

McCarthy said he walked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) through the agreement Saturday night and that he planned to hold a conference call with the rest of the Senate Republican conference later Sunday.

McCarthy has also spoken to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and is set to speak with Biden Sunday. McCarthy said the proposal will be about 150 pages or less.

During an appearance on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Jeffries said it was his "understanding" that House Republicans "are committed to producing at least 150 votes, if not more," for the deal. When the 435-member House is at full capacity, 218 votes are required for legislation to pass.

Jeffries was not as specific about how may Democrats were expected to the back the bill.

"Well, I do expect that there will be Democratic support once we have the ability to actually be fully briefed by the White House," Jeffries said. "But I'm not going to predict what those numbers may ultimately look like."

The White House is holding separate briefing calls with House and Senate Democrats Sunday.

The White House also began giving briefing materials to Democratic members of Congress and their chiefs of staff Saturday night and are continuing to follow up with one-on-one calls, according to a Democratic source familiar with the debt limit talks.

The briefing materials, which were obtained by The Messenger, outlined parts of the agreement such as specific funding levels, including $886 billion for defense, $121 billion for veterans medical care, and $637 billion for non-defense programs, and changes to a food assistance program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.) echoed what many Democrats said overnight: "The obvious point here — and the speaker didn’t say this and the reason it’s had traction with some Democrats — is that it's a very small bill."

"None of the things in the bill are Democratic priorities," Himes said, adding he was not a "yes" at this time

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, criticized the work requirement provisions that were included in the agreement during an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union." But she added that she still needed to see the final text.

Asked if Biden and Jeffries need to worry about progressives supporting the deal Jayapal said, “Yes, they have to worry.”