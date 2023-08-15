McCarthy: Biden Has ‘Weaponized’ the Justice System to ‘Interfere’ in 2024 Election - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

McCarthy: Biden Has ‘Weaponized’ the Justice System to ‘Interfere’ in 2024 Election

Republicans continue to rally around the former president with each indictment

Published |Updated
Martin Kady
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Republican allies of Donald Trump are again rushing to his defense as another series of criminal indictments have been handed down against the former president.

Shortly after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a sweeping set of charges against Trump and several others in his inner circle for attempts to overturn the 2020, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter -- now known as X -- to decry the latest charges in Georgia.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election," McCarthy tweeted. "Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career."

Other Republicans responded the same way they have with every other criminal charge against Trump: Decrying what they see as weaponization of the justice system while accusing prosecutors of being partisan hacks.

"I'm pissed at these," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Fox News Monday. "Over and over and over again. If there are indictments tonight, it'll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump. This is disgraceful."

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.