McCarthy: Biden Has ‘Weaponized’ the Justice System to ‘Interfere’ in 2024 Election

Republican allies of Donald Trump are again rushing to his defense as another series of criminal indictments have been handed down against the former president.

Shortly after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a sweeping set of charges against Trump and several others in his inner circle for attempts to overturn the 2020, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter -- now known as X -- to decry the latest charges in Georgia.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

"Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election," McCarthy tweeted. "Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career."

Other Republicans responded the same way they have with every other criminal charge against Trump: Decrying what they see as weaponization of the justice system while accusing prosecutors of being partisan hacks.

"I'm pissed at these," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Fox News Monday. "Over and over and over again. If there are indictments tonight, it'll be the fourth indictment of Donald Trump. This is disgraceful."