Mayorkas Left Speechless After Clash With Republican Over COVID-19 Conspiracies

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas scoffed at the "grotesque distortion of information" in a spat with a Republican lawmaker over COVID-19 conspiracy theories that lead to violence.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., pressed Mayorkas on Wednesday during a Judiciary Committee hearing over his past comments that false and misleading theories over the pandemic have inspired acts of violence.

Massie questioned whether Mayorkas wanted to censor speech about the virus.

"What are you talking about in this document when you say that false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021?" Massie said. "Can you give us a single example?"

Mayorkas cited a string of attacks on cell towers, which spurred from the theory that 5G towers were spreading the virus.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas is sworn in during a hearing before the House Committee on the Judiciary at the Rayburn House Office Building on July 26, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Massie laughed at the suggestion, even though the attacks have been widely reported, and stunned the Homeland Security secretary as he sought to turn the blame for such misinformation on Mayorkas.

"You think COVID-19 caused attacks on cell towers?" Massie said. "I think you're chasing ridiculous things. People watching this at home gotta be just amazed that you would espouse this."

Massie then doubled down on his original point, saying Mayorkas "has said false or misleading narratives about COVID-19 need to be censored."

Mayorkas looked around wide-eyed in response to Massie's comments.

"I don't even know where to begin with the grotesque distortion of information," Mayorkas said. "I just don't even know where to begin."