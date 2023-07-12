Mayoral Candidate Judge Joe Brown’s Twitter Spaces Event Ends In Chaotic Trans Debate, Tells Activist ‘You Hate Yourself!’

Judge Joe Brown on Tuesday took part in a Twitter Spaces event that ended in a screaming debate on transgender individuals in which Brown personally insulted an activist.

At the end of a three-plus hour event, a user in the Twitter Spaces event going by "transis" asked Brown about past controversial comments, saying the TV judge comes across as "transphobic" and "very misogynistic."

Brown, best known for leading the "Judge Joe Brown" reality series, is currently running for mayor of Memphis, and he's faced multiple accusations of expressing misogynistic views.

During his Twitter Spaces event, other users told the "transis" user they were off the subject at hand, but the activist replied Brown had referred to a trans related topic earlier.

Brown finally interjected and told the critic to "stop giving us your pretend voice and give us what you really sound like.

He told the the user "you're faking your identity. You hate yourself"

The Twitter user's account says she uses "she/her" pronouns. Brown said his critic is "shirking your responsibility" by not accepting their gender at birth.

"You see the transphobia? the attacks? That's exactly what I'm talking about," the user said as Brown began asking for her gender.

"DNA tells no lies about what's between the thighs," Brown said at one point.

Brown mentioned drag shows as being a way to "recruit" children and asked the user if she would go down with a sinking ship or put on a dress and get off the boat.

After the user reacted with bewilderment, Brown went into a long-winded rant in which he told the user trans people are not an eighth of a percent of the Memphis population and accused transgender people of "shirking" their responsibilities.

"You hate yourself so badly that you reject what you were born to be and you want to be something else so we don't need any more self hate interjected in our community," he said.

He later turned back to drag shows, though he was the only one to bring them up in the debate.

"You're pushing to read to children, stop trying to steal our children and make them as sick as you are," he said, adding that trans people are "faking" it.

The host of the Twitter Spaces event tried speaking to Brown multiple times as he went on, but he appeared not to be able to hear the host. Eventually someone spoke for the host and told Brown he needed to shut down the event.

"We have to indulge folks like this because we have a First Amendment," he said before signing off.