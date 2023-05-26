Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial Impropriety
American Conservative Union Treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned, alleging financial impropriety that ACU President Matt Schlapp denied in an interview with The Messenger.
The scandal surrounding the American Conservative Union, a prominent activist group on the right, has devolved into infighting, after treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned in protest of president Matt Schlapp's alleged financial mismanagement. Now, in an interview with The Messenger, Schlapp has hit back, accusing his former colleague of "false assertions."
"Bob Beauprez was actively involved in each and every major financial decision that was made up until his resignation," Schlapp said.
He said that Beauprez’ resignation email is full of "false assertions simply written so that left wing media outlets can write more stories."
Beauprez declined to comment.
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at Home
- How CPAC went from launching the Reagan era to “Schlapp Inc. and the Trump grifters
- Alec Baldwin Cast in ‘Kent State’ Movie After Wrapping Filming on ‘Rust’
- Alec Baldwin Reflects on ‘Rust’ Film : ‘Nothing Less Than a Miracle’
- Alec Baldwin Wraps Filming ‘Rust,’ Shaves Off Beard After Last Day on Set
"Bob Beauprez is one of the most honest people I've ever known," a source within the organization told The Messenger, a sentiment shared by multiple persons familiar with the matter.
New York Magazine broke the news of Beauprez’s resignation Thursday, reporting that Beauprez quit and alleged he had been left out of conversations regarding the use of ACU funds to support Schlapp in a sexual misconduct lawsuit.
Schlapp was sued by longtime Republican staffer Carlton Huffman, who alleged that Schlapp repeatedly grabbed his genitals while campaigning together for Herschel Walker’s senate run. Schlapp has denied the accusation.
The American Conservative Union is best known for hosting the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering of leading Republicans.
In a letter to the ACU board of directors obtained by The Messenger, Beauprez said that the ACU advanced Schlapp $50,000 to hire a lawyer, and that Schlapp later told him he had obtained a further $270,000 from ACU donors.
“I have received no further information about what additional costs have accrued since then,” Beauprez wrote. He expressed concerns that ACU was breaking its bylaws and that its finances contained discrepancies, and compared his role to “that of a mushroom — ‘to be kept in the dark and fed a lot of manure.’”
“I cannot deliver a financial report at the upcoming board meeting with any confidence in the accuracy of the numbers," he wrote.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Rep. McHenry: Debt Ceiling Deal ‘Hours or Days’ AwayPolitics
- With Trump and Young Thug, Atlanta is Bracing for Two Trials of the Century at OncePolitics
- How Democrats Are Planning To Take Back The House In 2024Politics
- Biden ‘Very Optimistic,’ But No Debt Limit Deal In Place YetPolitics
- Yellen: Debt Limit Deadline Now June 5Politics
- DeSantis Accuses Trump of ‘Moving Left’ to Attack HimPolitics
- State Constitutions Are the New Abortion Rights BattlegroundPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum Set to Enter 2024 Presidential RacePolitics
- Feds Investigating Tucker Carlson Footage Leaks: ReportPolitics
- NYC Mayor Eric Adams Signs Anti-Weight and Height Discrimination BillPolitics
- Debt Limit Talks Inch Forward, But Key Hurdles RemainPolitics
- DEA Revokes Morris & Dickson’s License to Sell Highly Addictive PainkillersPolitics