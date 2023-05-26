The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial Impropriety

    American Conservative Union Treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned, alleging financial impropriety that ACU President Matt Schlapp denied in an interview with The Messenger.

    Published |Updated
    Alec Dent
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    The scandal surrounding the American Conservative Union, a prominent activist group on the right, has devolved into infighting, after treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned in protest of president Matt Schlapp's alleged financial mismanagement. Now, in an interview with The Messenger, Schlapp has hit back, accusing his former colleague of "false assertions."

    "Bob Beauprez was actively involved in each and every major financial decision that was made up until his resignation," Schlapp said.

    He said that Beauprez’ resignation email is full of "false assertions simply written so that left wing media outlets can write more stories."

    Beauprez declined to comment.

    Read More

    "Bob Beauprez is one of the most honest people I've ever known," a source within the organization told The Messenger, a sentiment shared by multiple persons familiar with the matter.

    New York Magazine broke the news of Beauprez’s resignation Thursday, reporting that Beauprez quit and alleged he had been left out of conversations regarding the use of ACU funds to support Schlapp in a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

    Schlapp was sued by longtime Republican staffer Carlton Huffman, who alleged that Schlapp repeatedly grabbed his genitals while campaigning together for Herschel Walker’s senate run. Schlapp has denied the accusation.

    The American Conservative Union is best known for hosting the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering of leading Republicans.

    In a letter to the ACU board of directors obtained by The Messenger, Beauprez said that the ACU advanced Schlapp $50,000 to hire a lawyer, and that Schlapp later told him he had obtained a further $270,000 from ACU donors.

    “I have received no further information about what additional costs have accrued since then,” Beauprez wrote. He expressed concerns that ACU was breaking its bylaws and that its finances contained discrepancies, and compared his role to “that of a mushroom — ‘to be kept in the dark and fed a lot of manure.’”

    “I cannot deliver a financial report at the upcoming board meeting with any confidence in the accuracy of the numbers," he wrote.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.