Matt Schlapp Responds to Treasurer’s Allegations of Financial Impropriety

The scandal surrounding the American Conservative Union, a prominent activist group on the right, has devolved into infighting, after treasurer Bob Beauprez resigned in protest of president Matt Schlapp's alleged financial mismanagement. Now, in an interview with The Messenger, Schlapp has hit back, accusing his former colleague of "false assertions."

"Bob Beauprez was actively involved in each and every major financial decision that was made up until his resignation," Schlapp said.

He said that Beauprez’ resignation email is full of "false assertions simply written so that left wing media outlets can write more stories."

Beauprez declined to comment.

"Bob Beauprez is one of the most honest people I've ever known," a source within the organization told The Messenger, a sentiment shared by multiple persons familiar with the matter.

New York Magazine broke the news of Beauprez’s resignation Thursday, reporting that Beauprez quit and alleged he had been left out of conversations regarding the use of ACU funds to support Schlapp in a sexual misconduct lawsuit.

Schlapp was sued by longtime Republican staffer Carlton Huffman, who alleged that Schlapp repeatedly grabbed his genitals while campaigning together for Herschel Walker’s senate run. Schlapp has denied the accusation.

The American Conservative Union is best known for hosting the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a gathering of leading Republicans.

In a letter to the ACU board of directors obtained by The Messenger, Beauprez said that the ACU advanced Schlapp $50,000 to hire a lawyer, and that Schlapp later told him he had obtained a further $270,000 from ACU donors.

“I have received no further information about what additional costs have accrued since then,” Beauprez wrote. He expressed concerns that ACU was breaking its bylaws and that its finances contained discrepancies, and compared his role to “that of a mushroom — ‘to be kept in the dark and fed a lot of manure.’”

“I cannot deliver a financial report at the upcoming board meeting with any confidence in the accuracy of the numbers," he wrote.