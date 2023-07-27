Matt Gaetz Event Interrupted By Yelling Man Wielding Sex Doll

A speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was interrupted by a troll and a sex doll, prompting the Republican to dub the party crasher a "piece of s--t."
While Gaetz gave the keynote address at the Okaloosa County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Dinner in Fort Walton Beach, a man ran through the crowd holding a blown up sex doll.
"Make way! Matt Gaetz! I got you the underaged girl!" the man named Michael Picard, known for his public stunts, yelled before security stopped him and informed him he needed to leave.
"This guy's a real piece of s--t!" Gaetz told the crowd as Picard was being escorted out.
- Ethics Committee Investigation of Matt Gaetz Resumes: Report
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz Sue California Cities Over Canceled Rally
- Rep Matt Gaetz Says DeSantis Is ‘Desperate,’ ‘Thirsty’ for Inviting Kamala Harris to Discuss Florida Black History Standards
- Greene, Gaetz Anti-Ukrainian Amendments Stopped by Bipartisan Vote
Picard told Newsweek he targeted Gaetz to highlight past sex trafficking accusations made against him.
An investigation into Gaetz and whether he trafficked a 17-year-old girl ended in February with no charges against the congressman, who repeatedly maintained his innocence.
"Northwest Floridians naturally have visceral reactions towards weirdos with atrocious physiognomy," Gaetz told Newsweek about Picard's stunt.
Picard, who describes himself as "your friendly neighborhood troll" on Twitter, was banned from the property for a year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Key Iowa Evangelical Rips Trump, Hosts DeSantis for ChurchPolitics
- ‘Woke Equals Failure’: Donald Trump Slams USWNT for World Cup Elimination—and Blames BidenPolitics
- DeSantis on Black History Standards: ‘Not Political at All’Politics
- Ruben Gallego Returns to the Campaign Trail, With Kyrsten Sinema as the Elephant in the RoomPolitics
- DeSantis Hits Trump On 2020 Election Claims: ‘Of Course He Lost’Politics
- Trump-Aligned Super PAC Takes Aim at Hunter Biden in New Ad BlitzPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Says There Is No Condition in Which He Will Accept a Plea DealPolitics
- Conservative Groups Take Aim at New Biden Student Loan Forgiveness ProposalPolitics
- Biden Administration Launches Effort to Defend Schools From HackersTech
- Boisterous Crowd Yells ‘Retire’ and ‘Ditch Mitch’ at Kentucky EventPolitics
- Democratic Congressman Casts Doubt Over RFK Jr.’s Party LeaningsPolitics
- Geraldo Rivera Calls Pence ‘One of the Few Heroes’ in Trump Legal Drama, Teases Media FuturePolitics