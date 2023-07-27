Matt Gaetz Event Interrupted By Yelling Man Wielding Sex Doll

A speech by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., was interrupted by a troll and a sex doll, prompting the Republican to dub the party crasher a "piece of s--t."

While Gaetz gave the keynote address at the Okaloosa County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Dinner in Fort Walton Beach, a man ran through the crowd holding a blown up sex doll.

"Make way! Matt Gaetz! I got you the underaged girl!" the man named Michael Picard, known for his public stunts, yelled before security stopped him and informed him he needed to leave.

"This guy's a real piece of s--t!" Gaetz told the crowd as Picard was being escorted out.

Picard told Newsweek he targeted Gaetz to highlight past sex trafficking accusations made against him.

An investigation into Gaetz and whether he trafficked a 17-year-old girl ended in February with no charges against the congressman, who repeatedly maintained his innocence.

"Northwest Floridians naturally have visceral reactions towards weirdos with atrocious physiognomy," Gaetz told Newsweek about Picard's stunt.

Picard, who describes himself as "your friendly neighborhood troll" on Twitter, was banned from the property for a year.