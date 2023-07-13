Matt Damon, José Andrés, Other Celebrities to Headline Clinton Global Initiative Meeting - The Messenger
Matt Damon, José Andrés, Other Celebrities to Headline Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

Orlando Bloom, Karlie Kloss and Ashley Judd are also poised to participate in the event

Mariana Labbate
Matt Damon attends photocall for Stillwater at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on July 9, 2021VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

This year's annual meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative will feature a number of celebrity headliners. Among them are actors Matt Damon, Orlando Bloom and Ashley Judd, chef José Andrés, model Karlie Kloss and  Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, according to a report by The Hill.

The meeting that will happen on Sept. 18-19 in New York will tackle themes including climate change, food insecurity and threats to democracy. This is the second annual meeting for CGI, which was relaunched last year by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Throughout 2023, we’ve built on that momentum, convening leaders, innovators and dreamers across geographies and areas of focus to forge new partnerships and drive further action," the Clintons said in a statement on Thursday. "In the spring alone, we hosted events on five continents to get input from the CGI network and bring more partners into the fold."

Damon and Andrés had already participated last year in the first meeting of the organization. Damon as the co-founder of Water.org, and Andrés as founder of World Central Kitchen.

