Massachusetts Public School Students Get Free Breakfast, Lunch After 4% Millionaire Tax - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Massachusetts Public School Students Get Free Breakfast, Lunch After 4% Millionaire Tax

It is estimated that the new tax amendment brought about a billion dollars in extra revenue for the state

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A new Massachusetts tax of 4% on people who make over a million dollars has made it possible for public schools to now have free lunch and breakfast for their students. The new budget was signed by Gov. Maura Healey, D, last week.

The constitutional amendment that went into effect in the beginning of 2023 could have brought as much as a billion dollars to the state, as reported by Business Insider and the State House News Service.

Democratic Massachusetts Governor Elect Maura Healey celebrates victory and delivers a speech during a watch party at the Copley Plaza hotel on election night in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 2022.
Democratic Massachusetts Governor Elect Maura Healey celebrates victory and delivers a speech during a watch party at the Copley Plaza hotel on election night in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 2022. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The extra revenue would also be used to help undocumented immigrants who went to high school in the state qualify for lower college tuition rates.

Read More

Massachusetts is now the the eighth state to have a free lunch plan since the pandemic federal program for free lunches expired.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.