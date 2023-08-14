TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off
Massachusetts Public School Students Get Free Breakfast, Lunch After 4% Millionaire Tax
It is estimated that the new tax amendment brought about a billion dollars in extra revenue for the state
A new Massachusetts tax of 4% on people who make over a million dollars has made it possible for public schools to now have free lunch and breakfast for their students. The new budget was signed by Gov. Maura Healey, D, last week.
The constitutional amendment that went into effect in the beginning of 2023 could have brought as much as a billion dollars to the state, as reported by Business Insider and the State House News Service.
The extra revenue would also be used to help undocumented immigrants who went to high school in the state qualify for lower college tuition rates.
Massachusetts is now the the eighth state to have a free lunch plan since the pandemic federal program for free lunches expired.
