Maryland Families Sue Over LGBTQ Public School Readings
Christian and Muslim families want a temporary order allowing their children to opt out of being taught from certain books
Families out of Montgomery County, Md., are suing to gain allowances for their children to opt out of books, including LGBTQ characters and themes, based on their personal religious beliefs.
The lawsuit was filed in May and attorneys representing the suing Christian and Muslim families made oral arguments on Wednesday in a U.S. District Court, The Washington Post first reported.
The families are seeking a temporary exemption for their children from LGBTQ-related materials while they argue for a permanent one.
A decision on this temporary opt-out policy will be decided by August 28.
The books, some aimed at elementary school students, focus on transgender and gay characters. The families argued their rights were violated when the schools reversed an opt-out policy for the selected books.
The attorney representing Montgomery County argued before Judge Deborah Boardman on Wednesday that the policy did not originally apply specifically to religion and it applies equally to all students.
