Meet Maryellen Noreika, the Federal Judge Behind Hunter Biden’s Guilty Plea Mess

WILMINGTON, Del. — The contentious and historic hearing in Delaware earlier this week involving President Joe Biden's son has thrust another Donald Trump-appointed federal judge into the spotlight as 2024 politics swirled around what would have been an otherwise perfunctory plea session.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika's critical questioning regarding Hunter Biden's past tax infractions and the nuances of a deal he'd cut with the U.S. Department of Justice is a hallmark of who she is, according to several people who have worked with her.

They described the University of Pittsburgh School of Law graduate with an expertise in patent litigation as a skilled jurist who aims to develop a robust record in her well-prepared approach to cases.

“You shouldn’t pay any attention to the fact that she was appointed by the former president," said former U.S. District Court Judge Gregory M. Sleet, Noreika’s predecessor in Wilmington.

U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika, from the District of Delaware United States District Court for the District of Delaware

“[The public’s] expectation should be that the judge is going to call the balls and strikes, as it were, fairly,” in accordance with the Constitution of the United States, and not in a politicized way as it is often portrayed in the media, he said.

Noreika’s detailed dissection of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement on misdemeanor tax crimes and a diversion agreement that would see the dismissal of a felony firearms charge ultimately unraveled a deal his attorneys and the DOJ had hashed out in June. Her intention, she said during the hearing, was to ensure that Hunter Biden was truly getting what he was signing up for and that adequate justice in the case was served.

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building and United States Courthouse on July 26, 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The spotlight was indeed bright: Dozens of national reporters showed up in Delaware federal court for the hearing, the first time in the country's history an offspring of a sitting president of the United States faced such serious legal consequences.

“She was so prepared, and built a record brick-by-brick in terms of the questions that she was asking,” said Julianne Murray, who serves as the chair of the Delaware Republican Party as well as the local counsel for The Heritage Foundation in its amicus brief challenging the plea agreement in Hunter Biden’s most recent case.

“Her reputation in terms of being smart and discerning and thorough all played out,” she added.

Noreika, 57, homed in on legal particulars regarding the federal rules of criminal procedure relating to the plea agreement, which she refused to “rubber stamp.” She repeatedly asked what her role was, since the plea agreement was uniquely proposed under a rule that essentially stripped her normal oversight, while she was inserted into a pretrial diversion agreement that typically wouldn’t even come before the court.

She questioned whether there was any way she could accept a pair of last-minute amicus petitions from both Republicans on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee and the Heritage Foundation aimed at sinking the entire deal so that the Justice Department could pursue a wider investigation of the president’s son. From both sides, the answer was a resounding no.

“Your Honor, it would raise obviously massive separation of powers questions if that was to be taken,” replied Christopher Clark, one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

She even raised questions about the constitutionality of the pretrial diversion agreement that could lead to the dismissal of a federal firearms felony charge, and continued pressing the DOJ to explain its rationale in part to ensure that Hunter Biden knew what he would have been accepting with his proposed guilty plea. At times, she cut off assistant U.S. attorney Leo Wise, and made it clear when she thought attorneys on either side failed to directly answer her questions.

“I have concerns about this agreement,” she said as the three-hour hearing neared an end, adding that she was concerned a stipulation in the diversion agreement “makes me a gatekeeper to criminal charges” and that it contained “broad immunity.”

The questioning also left the two sides at odds regarding their own understanding of what was included in the documents, to the point that Hunter Biden’s original plan of pleading guilty to the two tax misdemeanors was forced to shift to a not-guilty plea as the deal with the DOJ put on hold, for now at least.

This also isn’t the first time Noreika has been connected to a case involving Hunter Biden. Earlier this year, she ruled on an issue related to a defamation case involving the Delaware computer repair shop owner who serviced Hunter Biden’s laptop and is accused of leaking data from the device.

Noreika will be back in the spotlight in the weeks to come as attorneys working the case, at her request, further explain the rationale for the unique structuring of Hunter Biden’s plea arrangement. She has asked attorneys to produce additional briefings explaining just that, as well as an alternative option that would not have her “play gatekeeper” if Hunter Biden breaches the terms of the diversion agreement.

“I know you want to get this over with,” she said, addressing Hunter Biden, “and I’m sorry, but I do want to make sure that I am careful in my view of this. So I do need more information.”

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE) (L) and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) talk to reporters after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House February 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A seemingly bipartisan nomination

Trump nominated Noreika to a lifetime judicial position in late 2017 following a recommendation by Delaware’s two Democratic U.S. Senators: Tom Carper and Chris Coons. That’s the custom for any judicial picks, no matter the party affiliation of the president in office. Murray said she was unaware of Noreika’s actual political affiliation despite there having “been much hay” made about the fact that she is a Trump appointee.

Such political affiliations “shouldn’t interfere with the ability to discharge your responsibility as a United States judge in an impartial and fair way,” added Sleet, the former federal judge who now works with the private alternative dispute resolution provider JAMS out of Philadelphia. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton and served as a U.S. district court judge for the District of Delaware from 1998 to 2018 and as the jurisdiction’s chief judge from 2007 to 2014.

In a phone interview with The Messenger, Sleet described Noreika as “smart, hard-working and well-prepared.” He said he came to know Noreika over the years as a litigator and trial lawyer, sometimes arguing cases in front of his bench.

While she’s become well-versed in a range of civil and criminal legal areas, Noreika’s area of expertise as an attorney was patent litigation. Prior to her role as a judge, Noreika spent about 25 years at Wilmington-based law firm Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell. The firm declined to comment for this story. A 2017 press release stated that she served as a partner at the firm, representing individuals and companies, large and small, as plaintiffs and defendants. Her work focused on “intellectual property matters and complex litigation in federal courts.”

Prior to her judgeship, she also donated to political campaigns on both sides of the aisle, including $1,000 to Hillary Clinton and $2,300 to John McCain during the 2008 cycle, $1,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in 2009, $2,500 to Mitt Romney in 2012, and more than $4,000 to Republican Tom Cotton in 2013 and 2014, according to OpenSecrets.org.

According to a biography on the District of Delaware’s website and the 2017 press release from Carper’s office, Noreika earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Lehigh University in 1988, followed by a master’s degree in biology from Columbia University in 1990 and a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1993.

Noreika declined The Messenger’s request for a phone interview for this story.

In a December 2017 statement regarding the recommendation for her judgeship nomination, Carper described Noreika and her colleague Colm F. Connolly, a former George W. Bush-era U.S. attorney and now the chief federal judge in Delaware, as “highly-respected, sought-after attorneys who have displayed a vast knowledge of the law and a thorough understanding of the courts during their extensive careers.”

On Thursday, Carper told The Messenger that “it was not a hard choice to vote for her” because she passed the personal litmus test he’s used to evaluate “scores of people” to the bench during his two decades on Capitol Hill.

Coons, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in the release that he was confident Noreika and Connolly “will both be capable jurists” and described them as “seasoned attorneys, with impressive trial skills, deep experience in federal practice, and profound respect for the law.”

On Thursday, Coons told The Messenger that he recalled his support for her nomination “in no small part because she was a very well-regarded patent litigator in our community.”

Wednesday’s fireworks didn’t send up any red flags for Coons.

“She reviewed it closely,” he told The Messenger. “That’s what you’d want in an independent federal judge.”

Lauria reported from Wilmington and Dover, Del. Rojas reported from Washington, D.C.