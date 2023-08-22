Mark Meadows Wants a Federal Judge to Block His Arrest in Georgia

On the heels of his surrender date on Friday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block his imminent arrest in Georgia.

Meadows made the request as part of his broader effort to transfer his 2020 election-related charges in Georgia to federal court.

Now, former President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff wants U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to grant that request without an evidentiary hearing, or alternatively, issue an order preventing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him. Jones, who was appointed by Barack Obama, has not yet ruled on the request to remove the case.

"District Attorney Fani Willis has made clear that she intends to arrest Mr.

Meadows before this Court’s Monday hearing and has rejected out of hand a reasonable request to defer one business day until after this Court’s hearing," his attorneys John S. Moran and George Terwilliger wrote in a 17-page emergency motion. "Absent this Court’s intervention, Mr. Meadows will be denied the protection from arrest that federal law affords former federal officials, and this Court’s prompt but orderly consideration of removal will be frustrated."

President Donald Trump speaks as White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) listens prior to Trump's Marine One departure from the South Lawn of the White House July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Willis said she would not budge, according to the motion.

"I am not granting any extensions," the DA said, according to Meadows. "I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction. The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy."

They argue that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution protects federal officials from being "arrested and brought to trial in state court," putting the word in boldface and italics for emphasis. Those protections are not limited to shielding them from conviction and sentencing in state jurisdiction, Meadows added.

If his motion is granted, Meadows would still be prosecuted by DA Willis, but the case would play out in the Northern District of Georgia. Meadows signaled that he would argue that he is immune from prosecution.

It's a similar strategy being followed by Trump's former Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark and ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, who have both asked to transfer their cases to federal jurisdiction. Clark separately sought to pause the case against him entirely, complaining in court papers about the indignities caused by Georgia's transparent open proceedings.

"Use of a state law criminal process designed to generate headlines, potential 'perp walks' for television cameras, and anything more than simple service of process on defendants would be inappropriate here given the removal," his attorneys wrote in a motion to remove the case.

There is an evidentiary hearing scheduled in Meadows' case for Monday at 10 a.m. ET.