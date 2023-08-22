Mark Meadows Wants a Federal Judge to Block His Arrest in Georgia
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told Meadows that she would not grant any extensions
On the heels of his surrender date on Friday, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block his imminent arrest in Georgia.
Meadows made the request as part of his broader effort to transfer his 2020 election-related charges in Georgia to federal court.
Now, former President Donald Trump's ex-chief of staff wants U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones to grant that request without an evidentiary hearing, or alternatively, issue an order preventing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from arresting him. Jones, who was appointed by Barack Obama, has not yet ruled on the request to remove the case.
"District Attorney Fani Willis has made clear that she intends to arrest Mr.
Meadows before this Court’s Monday hearing and has rejected out of hand a reasonable request to defer one business day until after this Court’s hearing," his attorneys John S. Moran and George Terwilliger wrote in a 17-page emergency motion. "Absent this Court’s intervention, Mr. Meadows will be denied the protection from arrest that federal law affords former federal officials, and this Court’s prompt but orderly consideration of removal will be frustrated."
Willis said she would not budge, according to the motion.
"I am not granting any extensions," the DA said, according to Meadows. "I gave 2 weeks for people to surrender themselves to the court. Your client is no different than any other criminal defendant in this jurisdiction. The two weeks was a tremendous courtesy."
- Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent
- Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court
- Georgia DA Opposes Trump Allies Mark Meadows and Jeff Clark’s Bids to Block Arrest and Move Cases to Federal Court
- Mark Meadows Files to Move His Georgia Indictment From State to Federal Court
- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders for Arrest
- Fulton DA Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State for Federal Fight with Mark Meadows in Trump Case
They argue that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution protects federal officials from being "arrested and brought to trial in state court," putting the word in boldface and italics for emphasis. Those protections are not limited to shielding them from conviction and sentencing in state jurisdiction, Meadows added.
If his motion is granted, Meadows would still be prosecuted by DA Willis, but the case would play out in the Northern District of Georgia. Meadows signaled that he would argue that he is immune from prosecution.
It's a similar strategy being followed by Trump's former Justice Department loyalist Jeffrey Clark and ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, who have both asked to transfer their cases to federal jurisdiction. Clark separately sought to pause the case against him entirely, complaining in court papers about the indignities caused by Georgia's transparent open proceedings.
"Use of a state law criminal process designed to generate headlines, potential 'perp walks' for television cameras, and anything more than simple service of process on defendants would be inappropriate here given the removal," his attorneys wrote in a motion to remove the case.
There is an evidentiary hearing scheduled in Meadows' case for Monday at 10 a.m. ET.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics