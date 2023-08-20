Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report

Mark Meadows also changed part of his book referencing the former president and a classified military document

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cast doubt on Donald Trump's defense that he declassified a number of a documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report.

ABC News, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported details on Sunday about discussions between Meadows and investigators for special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing an indictment charging former President Trump with dozens of counts including mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice.

Meadows reportedly told investigators that he had no recollection of Trump declassifying or even discussing declassifying materials he was taking with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency.

The former chief of staff said he was not involved in packing any boxes to take to Mar-a-Lago nor did he witness boxes being filled and taken. He did say he offered in 2021 to go through Mar-a-Lago materials for the former president to retrieve documents being requested by the National Archies. Trump declined the offer, according to the new report.

Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the Oval Office of the White House April 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty

ABC News also reviewed an early draft of the prologue to Meadows' book The Chief's Chief, which described Trump having a classified military document on a couch during a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meadows did not attend the meeting himself (but his ghost writer did), and he requested the portion be changed because he didn't believe Trump would have such a document out in the open. The document reportedly referred to potential Iran war plans.

Read More

Meadows told investigators he did not talk to Trump about the change to his book.

The former president has claimed he declassified all materials he was in possession of at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, and is scheduled to go on trial in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Meadows was indicted in a separate criminal case last Monday alongside his former boss and 17 others by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis' case centers around allegations of a widespread conspiracy by Trump and associates to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

A federal judge has scheduled an Aug. 28 hearing in Atlanta to hear evidence from Meadows, who last week filed an appeal seeking to remove his portion of the case into federal court.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.