Former White House Chief of Staff Told Federal Investigators He Can’t Recall Trump Declassifying Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cast doubt on Donald Trump's defense that he declassified a number of a documents taken to Mar-a-Lago, according to a new report.

ABC News, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported details on Sunday about discussions between Meadows and investigators for special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing an indictment charging former President Trump with dozens of counts including mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice.

Meadows reportedly told investigators that he had no recollection of Trump declassifying or even discussing declassifying materials he was taking with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency.

The former chief of staff said he was not involved in packing any boxes to take to Mar-a-Lago nor did he witness boxes being filled and taken. He did say he offered in 2021 to go through Mar-a-Lago materials for the former president to retrieve documents being requested by the National Archies. Trump declined the offer, according to the new report.

ABC News also reviewed an early draft of the prologue to Meadows' book The Chief's Chief, which described Trump having a classified military document on a couch during a meeting in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meadows did not attend the meeting himself (but his ghost writer did), and he requested the portion be changed because he didn't believe Trump would have such a document out in the open. The document reportedly referred to potential Iran war plans.

Meadows told investigators he did not talk to Trump about the change to his book.

The former president has claimed he declassified all materials he was in possession of at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges, and is scheduled to go on trial in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Meadows was indicted in a separate criminal case last Monday alongside his former boss and 17 others by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis. Willis' case centers around allegations of a widespread conspiracy by Trump and associates to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

A federal judge has scheduled an Aug. 28 hearing in Atlanta to hear evidence from Meadows, who last week filed an appeal seeking to remove his portion of the case into federal court.