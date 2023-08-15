Mark Meadows and Rudy Giuliani Charges Give Jack Smith Pressure Points for Trump Allies

Donald Trump isn't the only one under pressure as he faces mounting federal and state criminal problems.

Some of the former president’s most important allies—including former chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and conservative lawyer John Eastman—now face prosecution by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, and every co-defendant has been charged under Georgia’s racketeering law, which carries a possible 20-year sentence.

They are also key witnesses or unindicted co-conspirators in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s separate indictment over Trump’s attempts to stay in power after losing the 2020 election. This overlap presents strategic opportunities—and potentially, major-league challenges—for both prosecutors and defense attorneys.

For some, the pressure is growing to cooperate in order to limit their own criminal exposure, and if they do so, they can be sure to face Trump's wrath amid growing warnings that anything close to witness intimidation could lead to serious court sanctions for the former president.

“Sure, one or two would hold strong, but not that many,” presidential historian Shannon O'Brien, from the University of Texas-Austin, told The Messenger. “They are going to start leaping like rats off a sinking ship into any lifeboats that look promising.”

For others, the frequency with which they get asked to recount their stories under oath and on the witness stand means they are prime targets for Trump's lawyers eager to find any discrepancy worth exploiting before a jury during cross-examination, if the prosecution opts to bring them up to tell their version of events.

Trump’s ‘Co-Conspirators’

This dilemma could have a wide reach in both trials: Nearly all of the people named as Trump’s “co-conspirators” in the federal indictment have been charged criminally in Georgia.

First among these is Giuliani, who played a key role in Trump’s efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. In addition to his role in Trump’s fake-elector scheme, Giuliani falsely accused two Georgia election workers, mother Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of carrying boxes of fraudulent Biden ballots, during his December 2020 testimony before the Georgia State House.

Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani leaves the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Giuliani is sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation. Alex Wong/Getty Images

In a phone interview conducted hours before the Fulton County grand jury handed down the indictment, Atlanta-based defense attorney Andrew Fleischman correctly predicted that Giuliani’s testimony would land him in the crosshairs of the Peach State’s “broad false statement statute.”

“He made those claims about the videotape showing people grabbing suitcases full of ballots, but he knew because he had the full tape that [showed] that's not what happened,” Fleischman told The Messenger.

In the Jan. 6 indictment filed in Washington, D.C., the other “co-conspirators” include Eastman, former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, conspiracy theorist lawyer Sidney Powell, and attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who played a key role in the fake electors scheme.

The author of the so-called “coup memo,” Eastman laid out a six-point plan to coax then-Vice President Mike Pence to block the certification on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress met to approve the state-by-state Electoral College totals. A judge in California found it “more likely than not” that he committed two federal crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding, offenses for which Eastman has not yet been charged by Smith.

Eastman’s pending state criminal charges—combined with his possible federal exposure—could give Smith a pressure point to push, in order to secure the lawyer’s cooperation.

‘Irregularities’

At least in theory, the Georgia indictment could provide an opening for the special counsel to confront Jeffrey Clark, the man at the center of the alleged election-subversion plot inside the Justice Department. So far, the Trump loyalist has shown no signs of buckling.

Clark served as head of the Justice Department’s civil division after the 2020 election, and his previous experience mostly centered around environmental law. After Trump’s defeat, Clark became, in the words of the Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee, the former president’s “Big Lie Lawyer,” finding ways inside the DOJ to overturn Biden’s victory.

State and federal prosecutors both noted that Clark prepared a draft letter urging three Georgia officials to convene a special legislative session to investigate supposed election “irregularities.” The intended recipients were three top Republicans: Gov. Brian Kemp, late Speaker of the House David Ralston and ex-President Pro Tempore of the Senate Butch Miller. Only Georgia prosecutors have criminally charged him for the missive so far.

Jeff Clark, Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Sept. 14, 2020. SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Written on Dec. 28, 2020, the draft letter falsely claimed that the Justice Department "identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States, including the State of Georgia," even though former Attorney General Bill Barr already found otherwise at that point.

The letter was never sent: Then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and his deputy Richard Donoghue refused to sign off on it, noting that the Justice Department found no evidence of mass voter fraud.

For Georgia prosecutors, Clark’s thwarted attempt amounted to a criminal scheme to commit false statements, the only other count he faces beyond the racketeering charge.

By all appearances, Clark has no intent to cooperate with state or federal prosecutors, and a defiant statement sent on his behalf from the Center for Renewing America, a pro-Trump think tank with an office in Washington, D.C., levels a full-pronged attack against the DA who indicted him.

“Willis is exceeding her powers by inserting herself into operations of the federal government to go after Jeff,” wrote Rachel Cauley, the group’s spokesperson, calling the DA’s investigation a “witch hunt” and “naked political lawfare.”

‘Willfully and Unlawfully Tampering’

By contrast, Powell’s attorney Howard Kleindhendler declined to comment in the face of his client’s escalating legal jeopardy. Powell is now charged with a crime that she accused others of frequently: election fraud, and the Georgia indictment lays out an alleged scheme to breach voting systems that federal prosecutors never spoke about publicly.

The day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Powell allegedly joined three other people — Cathleen Alston Latham, Scott Graham Hall and Misty Hampton — in “willfully and unlawfully tampering with electronic ballot markers and tabulating machines in Coffee County, Georgia,” a GOP-heavy jurisdiction where prosecutors say they conspired to steal voter data. Latham, Hall and Hampton are also co-defendants.

Time will tell whether federal prosecutors ultimately explore this dimension of efforts to overturn the election — or seek Powell’s testimony to do so.

Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Nov. 19, 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s last publicly known co-conspirator in the federal indictment who now faces criminal charges in state court is Kenneth Chesebro, who played a key role in the plan to send allegedly fraudulent electors to Congress.

Before his client’s indictment, Chesebro’s attorney Scott Grubman sent Rolling Stone a comment suggesting a willingness to work with—or at least try to persuade—prosecutors.

“Whether the campaign relied upon that advice as Mr. Chesebro intended will have to remain a question to be resolved in court,” Grubman told the magazine hours before the Georgia indictment landed. “We hope that the Fulton DA and the special counsel fully recognize these issues before deciding who, if anyone, to charge.”

Grubman did not immediately respond to an email asking whether his client’s litigation posture has changed, following the indictment.

‘First Bite of the Apple’

Unlike several of his co-defendants in Georgia, Meadows was not listed as a co-conspirator in Trump’s election-related indictment in Washington, D.C. Smith’s reluctance to label Meadows one sparked speculation that he was cooperating with federal prosecutors.

“He's clearly culpable up to his eyeballs," Norm Eisen, a longtime Democratic attorney, told The Messenger. "You can't charge Trump and not charge his principal consigliere in all of this stuff unless Meadows was the first or very early in the door and cut a very thorough cooperation deal providing docs and testimony and acting as the sherpa" for Smith in his case.

If he wasn’t already, Meadows could have a new incentive to cooperate—namely, avoiding a 20-year maximum sentence under the state’s racketeering law and a maximum five-year sentence for solicitation of violation of an oath by a public officer. The latter charge stems, in part, from his alleged role in urging Pence to count only half of the electoral votes and returning the remainder to state legislatures.

Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedomWorks headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Another co-defendant, ex-Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, has thrown her support to the former president’s rival Ron DeSantis in the 2024 race, and she may find herself cast away from her former White House allies, at a time when she’s well-positioned to provide damaging testimony against them. The Georgia indictment frequently positions her alongside Giuliani, Powell, and other lawyers involved in the election-toppling efforts.

Some of the most important witnesses likely to figure in the state and federal cases aren’t accused of wrongdoing, let alone criminally exposed. For example, Trump pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a phone call to “find 11,780 votes,” the precise margin needed to overturn Biden’s victory in that state.

Raffensperger’s refusal to do so, even after Trump threatened him with the prospect of criminal prosecution, makes him a key witness in the special counsel and Fulton County DA’s investigations. His deputy Gabriel Sterling, then the chief operating officer for the secretary of state, was spotted entering the Fulton County courthouse on Monday, when the grand jury was meeting.

Georgia State University College of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis noted that what prosecutors learn about such witnesses depends largely upon who “takes the first bite of the apple.”

At her press conference late on Monday, Willis said she would seek a “trial date within the next six months,” but Kreis noted that the sprawling racketeering case could slow down her plans.

“A RICO case is incredibly complicated,” Kreis told The Messenger, citing the extensive delays that have greeted the racketeering prosecution of the rapper Young Thug.

At least for now, Trump remains the sole defendant in the special counsel’s case, and that also gives Smith’s office a leg up on the speedy adjudication of his indictment. His prosecutors have sought to ring in the new year with a trial starting on Jan. 2, 2024.

As for the Fulton County case, Kreis said: “It may very well take a lot longer just given the number of co-defendants.”

‘Normal Erosion of Memory’

Other procedural intricacies could prove to be a boon for the defendants and defense witnesses: Federal officers named in the indictment could seek to transfer their cases out of Georgia jurisdiction, and while this might buy time, they may not succeed in that effort.

Trump tried to kick his hush-money case in New York to federal court, where a judge rejected that effort in July.

Senator Lindsey Graham tried and failed to quash a subpoena in the Fulton County special grand jury’s investigation, regarding his phone call to Raffensperger. In doing so, the Republican legislator filed a lawsuit in his home state of South Carolina, before it was transferred to Georgia.

Senate Judiciary ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he does not believe the Justice Department has an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Experts expect more challenges to subpoenas in any Georgia case.

“Federally, you can just grab somebody if they're in the United States,” Fleischman, the Atlanta-based defense attorney, noted. “In a state proceeding, you need to get your local court to agree that this person is a material witness, and then you need to get the court in the foreign jurisdiction — wherever they're at — to also agree that this person should be brought in.”

To do that, prosecutors must demonstrate, in both courts, that the witness’s testimony will be useful to the case without being too burdensome.

Clockwise from top: Mark Meadows, Donald Trump, John Eastman, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell Getty Images (5)

Though not accused of wrongdoing, Pence’s name appears in the Georgia indictment more than 40 times as a witness, and he theoretically could take advantage of those procedural rules to prevent getting dragged into court, twice.

For any witnesses forced to testify twice, Trump’s lawyers can be expected to pick apart any inconsistency, a potential problem in a case involving an emotional and years-old event.

“You’ve got a combination of normal erosion of memory, the trauma of the period and the fact many of these witnesses have testified multiple times,” Eisen, the prominent Democratic lawyer, told The Messenger. “That’s a recipe for successful cross-examination. That’s a way to see variations.”