Mark Meadows’ Mug Shot Released
Donald Trump's former chief of staff is facing racketeering charges
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is now immortalized with a mug shot.
Meadows' booking photo was released after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Ga., and agreed to a $100,000 bond release.
Meadows is one of 19 co-defendants, including Donald Trump, facing felony charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
Meadows was required to turn himself in by Friday at noon. Others charged in the indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have had their mug shots taken as part of their booking process, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities Thursday evening.
Meadows is facing charges of racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath. The former chief of staff was involved in a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in which the then-president Georgia officials needed to "find" him thousands of votes.
- Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Surrenders for Arrest
- Fulton DA Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State for Federal Fight with Mark Meadows in Trump Case
- Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent
- Mark Meadows Wants a Federal Judge to Block His Arrest in Georgia
- Mark Meadows Testified Before Grand Jury In Special Counsel Investigation of Donald Trump
- Federal Judge Orders Hearing on Mark Meadows’ Motion to Move Georgia Election Case to Federal Court
Trump has repeatedly called the phone call "perfect."
- Trump Lead Slips Following Debate Skip: PollPolitics
- Ramaswamy Outlines Foreign Policy Vision He Says Is Influenced by Presidents Nixon and MonroePolitics
- GOP Activist Alex Talcott Stabbed to Death in New HampshirePolitics
- Tucker Carlson Tells Crowd US Leadership Hates Russia, Hungary Because They Are ‘Christian’ CountriesPolitics
- Biden in Op-Ed on Martin Luther King: ‘We Must Keep Marching’Politics
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Hits Back at Ramaswamy Over KKK Comments: ‘Deeply Offensive’Politics
- Biden, Harris Advisers Annoyed by Newsom, DeSantis Debate Plans: ReportPolitics
- Trump Slams GOP for Not Impeaching Biden: ‘Impeach the Bum or Fade Into Oblivion!’Politics
- More Than 75% of Americans Think Biden Is Too Old for Office, About Half Say Same of Trump: PollPolitics
- Trump’s High-Stakes Negotiation: D.C. Federal Judge Braces for Hearing on Trial DatePolitics
- Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Gets First Crack at Trying to Thwart Georgia’s CasePolitics
- Meet the Democrat Trying to Flip a House Seat for His Party in Middle AmericaPolitics