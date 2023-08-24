Mark Meadows’ Mug Shot Released - The Messenger
Mark Meadows’ Mug Shot Released

Donald Trump's former chief of staff is facing racketeering charges

Zachary Leeman
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is now immortalized with a mug shot.

Meadows' booking photo was released after he surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Ga., and agreed to a $100,000 bond release.

Meadows is one of 19 co-defendants, including Donald Trump, facing felony charges in Georgia related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Mark MeadowsFulton County Sheriff's Office

Meadows was required to turn himself in by Friday at noon. Others charged in the indictment from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis have had their mug shots taken as part of their booking process, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Trump is expected to surrender himself to authorities Thursday evening.

Meadows is facing charges of racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath. The former chief of staff was involved in a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger in which the then-president Georgia officials needed to "find" him thousands of votes.

Trump has repeatedly called the phone call "perfect."

