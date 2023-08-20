Former Federal Prosecutor Says it’s ‘Unlikely’ Trump’s White House Chief of Staff Flipped on Him
Preet Bharara said there's little chance Mark Meadows is 'cooperating' with special counsel Jack Smith
A former top federal prosecutor said on Sunday it's "unlikely" Mark Meadows flipped on Donald Trump following a new report suggesting the former White House chief of staff told investigators he was unaware of Trump declassifying any documents before leaving the White House.
In an appearance on ABC News' This Week, Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney, weighed in on speculation Meadows has already flipped and testified against Trump in Jack Smith's classified documents case.
According to the former prosecutor, it's "unlikely" Meadows did any such thing since he's one of more than a dozen defendants named in a separate Georgia indictment related to Trump and others' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.
"I don’t think he’s flipped. We have a situation in which he has been charged in the Georgia case and it’s unlikely that you’re charged and defendant in one case, but you flipped in a related case. So I don’t know that he’s cooperating," Bharara said.
The attorney added, however, that Meadows testifying before grand juries could be "problematic" for Trump.
Bharara said the Georgia case will likely last "forever" with 19 co-defendants to get through.
ABC earlier on Sunday reported that Meadows had told Smith's investigators he was unaware of any broad declassification of materials by Trump before leaving the White House — something the former president has said he did.
Trump claims all materials in his possession were declassified. He's pleaded not guilty to 40 felony counts, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and making false statements. A trial is scheduled to begin in May 2024 in Fort Pierce, Fla.
