Mark Meadows Calls Georgia DA’s Claim He Violated the Hatch Act a ‘Red Herring’

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows denied allegations by Georgia prosecutors that he violated the Hatch Act in his actions after the 2020 presidential election, telling a federal judge on Friday that the issue is a "red herring."

"Any dispute about the Hatch Act is a proper matter for the federal court after removal," Meadows' attorney George J. Terwilliger III wrote in a 16-page legal brief.

Shortly after his racketeering indictment, Meadows quickly moved to transfer the criminal case to federal court. His request hinges upon his claim that he acted in his duty as a federal officer in his post-election efforts on behalf of his former boss, then-President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis scoffed at that position, arguing that, even in Meadows' telling, he engaged in conduct violating the Hatch Act, which bars federal employees from using their "official authority or influence for the purpose of interfering with or affecting the result of an election."

Meadows denies he violated the statute.

"Nonetheless, Mr. Meadows complied with federal law in connection with the charged conduct, and neither OSC, nor DOJ, nor any other competent federal enforcement authority has suggested otherwise despite the intense focus and public nature of the alleged acts."

In a footnote, Meadows' attorneys compared their client's actions with those of the chief of staff for then-Democratic candidate Al Gore.

"Vice President Gore’s then Chief of Staff recalls that, during the 2000 Florida Recount, he was actively engaged with both the Gore-Lieberman campaign and legal proceedings contesting the election results," the footnote states, citing an article from The Daily Beast. "It would be equally absurd to suggest that violated the Hatch Act."

Mark Meadows Fulton County Sheriff's Office

U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones will consider the issue at an evidentiary hearing on Monday.

In preparing for the hearing, Willis issued subpoenas to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his then-investigator Frances Watson.

Meadows' arranged meetings between Trump and both of these officials, actions that he claimed fell "squarely within his conduct as chief of staff."

Trump's meeting with Raffensperger was the infamous phone call where the then-president asked him to "find 11,780 votes," the exact margin that he needed to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Georgia.

In a separate phone call, Trump also pushed Watson to take election-related actions on his behalf, but prosecutors say that Meadows went even further, offering to fund her office.

In a text message to Watson, Meadows allegedly pushed her to conduct signature verification before the certification of the 2020 election — and offered to open up the campaign's coffers to do so.

"Is there a way to speed up Fulton county signature verification in order to have results before Jan 6 if the trump campaign assist financially," Meadows asked her, according to the indictment.

The DA's chief assistant F. McDonald Wakeford describes Meadows' role in both of these efforts as "impermissible political activity."