Mark Meadows Files to Move His Georgia Indictment From State to Federal Court 

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed Tuesday to move the Fulton County election case brought against him from state to federal court in Georgia.

The filing comes fewer than 24 hours after he, alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 others, were indicted on charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ case.

Meadows’ attorney George Terwilliger wrote in the filing that Meadows was acting in his capacity as chief of staff and did not nothing “criminal per se.”

"Nothing Mr. Meadows is alleged in the indictment to have done is criminal per se: arranging Oval Office meetings, contacting state officials on the President's behalf, visiting a state government building, and setting up a phone call for the President," Terwilliger argued.

"One would expect a Chief of Staff to the President of the United States to do these sorts of things," the Meadows lawyer added. "And they have far less to do with the interests of state law than, for example, murder charges that have been successfully removed."

The filing is rooted in the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution and a federal statute Terwillinger and Atlanta-based attorney Joseph Englert said that allows for the “prompt removal of a “criminal prosecution . . . commenced in a State court . . . against or directed to” a federal official, “in an official or individual capacity, for or relating to any act under color of [his] office.”

Former White House Chief of Staff during the Trump administration Mark Meadows speaks during a forum titled House Rules and Process Changes for the 118th Congress at FreedomWorks headquarters on November 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"This is precisely the kind of state interference in a federal official's duties that the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution prohibits, and that the removal statute shields against," said Terwilliger.

He added that Meadows also intends to file a motion to dismiss the indictment completely.

In New York, Trump tried to transfer his criminal case accusing him of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments to pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels to federal court. U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected that effort in July.

The removal fight will focus on whether Meadows served as a federal officer acting in his official duties, and his attorneys argued that the case squarely fits that bill.

"As is apparent on the face of the indictment, as part of his official duties as Chief of Staff, Mr. Meadows arranged meetings for the President at the White House and communicated with state lawmakers and officials," the 14-page notice states. "Mr. Meadows went to a site in Fulton County where the Chief Investigator was conducting an audit of the results of the 2020 Presidential election because—and only because—he was serving as Chief of Staff. He wanted to report back to the President on how the audit was proceeding and told him the following day that the Georgia officials were conducting their work in exemplary fashion."

In stark contrast to his former chief-of-staff's filing, Trump continues to push false claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced plans to release what he called an "Irrefutable REPORT" on "Presidential Election Fraud" next week at his club in Bedminster, N.J., despite the failure of more than 60 lawsuits by him and his allies—and numerous audits and recounts—on that question.

Beyond Trump and Meadows, one other former federal official has been charged in the Georgia indictment: Jeffrey Clark, who served as head of the Justice Department’s civil division after the 2020 election. He's charged with a criminal scheme to transmit false statements, in connection with a draft letter urging Georgia officials to open a special legislative sessions scrutinizing "irregularities" the DOJ had been scrutinizing. The Justice Department found no evidence of mass fraud that would have overturned the election results in any state.

It is unclear whether Clark or Trump will challenge a state court's jurisdiction in their case, though legal experts predict they may try to do so.

U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones, a Barack Obama appointee, has been assigned to the case.