Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent

The former White House chief of staff has not yet surrendered for arrest

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has agreed to a bond of $100,000 in Georgia, where he is facing charges alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The former White House chief of staff has not yet surrendered for arrest but is required to do so before Friday at noon. Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest earlier this week, but the judge denied that request.

Meadows is charged with racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath. The latter charge is related to a phone call between Meadows, Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the former president told Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes to change the election result.

Mark Meadows
Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest, but that was deniedJIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy GiulianiJohn Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all surrendered for arrest and been released on bail.

The co-defendants are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise and "criminal organization" in the state of Georgia in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.