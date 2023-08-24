Mark Meadows Agrees to $100,000 Bond in Georgia and Arrest Imminent

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has agreed to a bond of $100,000 in Georgia, where he is facing charges alongside former President Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state.

The former White House chief of staff has not yet surrendered for arrest but is required to do so before Friday at noon. Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest earlier this week, but the judge denied that request.

Meadows is charged with racketeering and soliciting a public officer to violate their oath. The latter charge is related to a phone call between Meadows, Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which the former president told Raffensperger to help him “find” enough votes to change the election result.

Meadows asked a federal judge to block his arrest, but that was denied JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Ray Smith, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis, plus bail bondsman Scott Hall and Georgia GOP chairs and fake electors David Shafer and Cathy Latham, have all surrendered for arrest and been released on bail.

The co-defendants are accused of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise and "criminal organization" in the state of Georgia in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.