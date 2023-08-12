Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 2020 Campaign Manager to Pay $50,000 in Restitution for East Palestine Charity Scam

The former campaign manager for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., and two others have agreed to pay upwards of $50,000 in restitution and penalties for the role they played in running a fake East Palestine, Ohio charity after a train derailed in the town, Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer reported.

Isaiah Wartman, who worked as Greene's 2020 campaign manager, and Luke Mahoney have agreed to pay $22,000 in restitution to a local food bank, along with $3,000 in investigative costs to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office, according to the settlement, announced Thursday.

Wartman and Mahoney founded WAMA Strategies, which was hired by a so-called charity called the Ohio Clean Water Fund to raise funds ostensibly to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

The fake charity raised nearly $149,000 in donations after the Feb. 3 train derailment that released dangerous toxins into the area, leading to evacuations and serious health concerns for people in surrounding areas.

Only $10,000 of the raised funds made it to the food bank.

"I have said from the beginning that we will continue to fight for the people of East Palestine, which is exactly what we did here," Yost said in a statement. "These scammers preyed on generous donors to try to line their own pockets, but ultimately were stopped and shut down."

The co-founder of the phony Ohio Clean Water Fund, Michael Peppel, will pay a $25,000 civil penalty. He has also agreed to a lifetime ban from operating or having any involvement in charity work.

EAST PALESTINE, OH - FEBRUARY 16: Balloons are placed next to a sign displaying information for residents to receive air-quality tests from Norfolk Southern Railway on February 16, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. On February 3rd, a Norfolk Southern Railways train carrying toxic chemicals derailed causing an environmental disaster. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

"The fact is that WAMA was dedicated to doing what was right for the people of East Palestine from the beginning," Bryan Kostura, a Cleveland attorney who represents WAMA, told Cleveland.com. He said Wartman and Mahoney are victims of Peppel who "were just as bamboozled as the people that donated money by Mr. Peppel."

WAMA Strategies was formed by Wartman and Mahoney just one day after the train accident. Green's campaign paid $71,000 to WAMA Strategies for fundraising consulting in Q2, 2023, according to a filing from the Federal Election Commission.

The settlement concludes that WAMA cannot solicit any charitable donations in Ohio for the next four years. Mahoney agreed to not do charity work in Ohio of any kind until 2027.