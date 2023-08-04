Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Hunter Biden Business Associate Devon Archer’s Testimony Reveals Biden administration is ‘Unraveling’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday said that the Biden administration is "unraveling before the American people" after testimony delivered by Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's former business partner.

Larry Ludlow on Fox Business asked for Greene's take on Archer "breaking Biden down," during a closed-door hearing earlier this week.

“It’s unraveling before the American people,” she replied. “The American people are convinced, Larry. But as usual, Washington, which is disconnected from the American people, is the last group of people to get the message. But they don’t care about the American people.”

Archer, during his testimony in Hunter Biden's latest investigation, said he was on the phone with his father and with business associates about 20 times over a 10-year period, when he was serving as vice-president.

Greene also commented on Trump's latest indictment, where he's being charged for conspiracy related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 elections. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters after leaving a House GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"I'll vote for president Trump even if he's in prison," Greene said.

“The whole reason why Biden has to arrest his top political opponent is not because President Trump is guilty of any crimes,” she also argued. “It’s because Biden can’t beat Trump, And the American people want him back in there and the Department of Justice has been covering up Biden crimes.”

When mentioning her work on the Oversight Committee and investigations on the current president, she mentioned committee members "have so much proof that evidence is mounting."

"An impeachment inquiry needs to happen," Greene said.