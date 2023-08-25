Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Fake Mug Shot, Says She Stands ‘With President Trump’ 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., on Thursday created a fake Fulton County, Ga., mug shot of herself to show solidarity with former President Donald Trump ahead of his own mug shot being blasted around the world when it was revealed.
"I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis who is nothing more than a political hitman tasked with taking out Biden’s top political opponent," Greene posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "'Persecution, not prosecution.' #MAGAMugshot."
Greene, a staunch supporter of the former president criticized Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has charged Trump in her indictment of him and 18 co-defendants over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the Peach State. Greene called Willis a "commie," a short nickname for communist.
"This is the photo that will win the 2024 Presidential election," Greene later posted on social media, sharing a photo of the former president. "The American people will not stand for communism in America."
The Peach State representative was spotted at the Atlanta airport upon Trump's arrival on Thursday and later at the jail.
Trump has been arrested four times this year in different indictments, however, this is the first arrest where he received a mug shot.
The 2024 presidential campaign for Trump has already started selling merchandise like t-shirts featuring the mug shot. Other platforms like Etsy have also joined in on donning mugs with other products with the photo.
