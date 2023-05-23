Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Chapstick

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., won a $100,000 stick of used chapstick from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during a 15 minute fundraising event on Wednesday.

Greene confirmed the chapstick news to Politico’s Olivia Beavers who was first to report on the auction.

According to Beavers, Greene bought the cherry flavored chapstick after McCarthy threw in a personal visit.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the NRCC to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats,” Greene said.

She said her Georgia district will be “honored” to host McCarthy for a visit.