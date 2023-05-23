The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Chapstick

    The congresswoman said Kevin McCarthy will also be visiting Georgia as part of her auction prize.

    Published |Updated
    Zachary Leeman
    JWPlayer

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., won a $100,000 stick of used chapstick from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., during a 15 minute fundraising event on Wednesday. 

    Greene confirmed the chapstick news to Politico’s Olivia Beavers who was first to report on the auction.

    According to Beavers, Greene bought the cherry flavored chapstick after McCarthy threw in a personal visit. 

    Marjorie Taylor Greene
    Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
    “I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the NRCC to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats,” Greene said.

    She said her Georgia district will be “honored” to host McCarthy for a visit. 

