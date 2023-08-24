Marjorie Taylor Greene Is at the GOP Debate … But She’s Watching Donald Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was in the crowd Wednesday at the first Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin – but one candidate who wasn't in the room still had her attention.

Greene was spotted watching former President Donald Trump's interview with Tucker Carlson – which aired on X simultaneously with the televised GOP debate on Fox News – on her phone as she sat in the audience in Milwaukee, according to a post on X by journalist Glenn Greenwald.

She wasn’t the only one: Other debate attendees were seen watching the video on their phones, including Kari Lake, the former television anchor who unsuccessfully ran as the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona last year.

In a post on X, Lake commented on the Carlson interview’s high viewership, writing, “Debate isn’t even over & the Trump/Tucker interview just passed 80M views!”

Greene has remained a fierce supporter of Trump, who polls show is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 race, even as the former president has faced a litany of legal issues, including four indictments.

Last week, the Georgia lawmaker said she would “very, very heavily” consider being Trump’s running mate if he made the offer.

Trump’s interview with Carlson, offered as counter-programming to Wednesday’s debate, focused on a wide range of topics.

Trump told the former Fox News host he believes there was “love in that crowd” that stormed the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 riots and took shots at President Joe Biden.

At one point, Trump criticized the 80-year-old commander in chief’s beach body.

“I think he’s worse mentally than he is physically, and physically he’s not exactly a triathlete or any kind of an athlete,” Trump said, arguing the current president “can’t lift his feet out of the grass” at the White House and moves “like he’s walking on toothpicks.”

