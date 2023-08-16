Marjorie Taylor Greene Floats Idea of Being Trump’s VP: ‘I Have a Lot of Things to Think About’ - The Messenger
Marjorie Taylor Greene Floats Idea of Being Trump’s VP: ‘I Have a Lot of Things to Think About’

The Georgia Republican also floated the idea of challenging Brian Kemp for a Senate seat he's rumored to be considering

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., threw out the idea of joining former President Donald Trump's 2024 ticket as his running mate as well as a potential Senate run in a new interview.

In comments to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greene said she would not rule out challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, R, for a Senate seat he's rumored to be considering.

Greene blasted Kemp for defending the integrity of Georgia's results in the 2020 presidential election, which have repeatedly been challenged by Trump.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters after attending a briefing with U.S. Secret Service officials on the cocaine substance found at the White House on July 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., believes the House will vote to expunge former President Donald Trump's two impeachments but said he is not asking for it.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The former president was indicted this week on more than a dozen felony charges related to his efforts to overturn the state's results.

Greene also teased a potential place in Trump's cabinet.

"I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?" she said.

She added she would "very, very heavily" consider being the former president's running mate if offered.

