Marjorie Taylor Greene Featured in MAGA Rapper’s Music Video
Forgiato Blow called the congresswoman the 'MVP' while she sat in a throne-like chair in the video for his song 'MTG'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) added rap video actress to her resume after being featured in a music video from MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow.
"I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!" Greene tweeted on Sunday.
The video for "MTG" features Greene sitting in a throne-like chair and on a car featuring a "don't tread on me" license plate while Blow praises her as "MAGA's MVP."
- House Democrat Introduces Resolution To Censure Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Voted Out of House Freedom Caucus: Report
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Troops ‘Stacked’ at Northern Border with Canada
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Pays $100K for Kevin McCarthy’s Chapstick
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Explains Why She Called Boebert a ‘Little Bitch’
"Marjorie, I really love you do. You're calling RINOs out. No one does it better than you," the rapper says in the music video.
The video begins with past talks from Greene in which she accuses Democrats of "sexualizing children" by supporting gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors.
Greene teased her appearance on Saturday, posting an image of herself in her winged throne from the video.
"This was so much fun!" she wrote.
Blow is a pro-Donald Trump rapper whose past songs include titles like "Donald Trump Saved the USA" and "Fock Bud Light."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics