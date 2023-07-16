Marjorie Taylor Greene Featured in MAGA Rapper’s Music Video - The Messenger
Politics.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Featured in MAGA Rapper’s Music Video

Forgiato Blow called the congresswoman the 'MVP' while she sat in a throne-like chair in the video for his song 'MTG'

Zachary Leeman
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) added rap video actress to her resume after being featured in a music video from MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow.

"I never thought I’d be featured in a rap video but then again I never thought the left would be grooming our children!" Greene tweeted on Sunday.

The video for "MTG" features Greene sitting in a throne-like chair and on a car featuring a "don't tread on me" license plate while Blow praises her as "MAGA's MVP."

"Marjorie, I really love you do. You're calling RINOs out. No one does it better than you," the rapper says in the music video.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a hearing with the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on Capitol Hill on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.

The video begins with past talks from Greene in which she accuses Democrats of "sexualizing children" by supporting gender affirming surgeries for transgender minors.

Greene teased her appearance on Saturday, posting an image of herself in her winged throne from the video.

"This was so much fun!" she wrote.

Blow is a pro-Donald Trump rapper whose past songs include titles like "Donald Trump Saved the USA" and "Fock Bud Light."

