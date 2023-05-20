Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman Spat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) defended herself against accusations of racism following a spat with Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Greene specifically called out California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), accusing him of “obviously” encouraging violence against her after the Democrat called her response to the Bowman incident “blatant racism.”

Greene said she felt “threatened” after Bowman confronted her on the Capitol steps, yelling, “save the party! Save America!” and telling Greene to focus on issues like gun control.

Greene yelled at Bowman and said he should focus more on migrant children and the southern border. At one point, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told Bowman Greene “ain’t worth it.”

Newsom said Greene’s saying she felt “threatened” is the “same rhetoric that led to Emmett Till’s death.” Till was brutally murdered in 1955 at the age of 14 for supposedly flirting with a White woman.

Bowman also called Greene's description of him as racist.

"Black men continue to be characterized as aggressive and threatening when we are passionate and outspoken." he tweeted. "They’re not just using dog whistles, they’re using bullhorns."

In a Saturday clip posted to her MTG Battleground podcast, Greene said she was “disgusted” with being called a racist. She also took issue with Newsom invoking the memory of Till.

“I'm absolutely shocked, I'm insulted, I'm disgusted that the governor of California would project that type of racism and that type of murder on me. I can't even comprehend what he's trying to do there. Obviously he's trying to bring more violence against me - I've got plenty, thanks, Gavin,” Greene said.

She also blasted Bowman, saying he has a history of confronting colleagues, including in New York in April when Bowman told a visiting Greene she wasn’t welcome in New York as she was leaving a protest.

Greene doubled down on a controversial claim in her previous statement on the incident: that a white person being called a white supremacist is the same as a Black person being called the n-word.

“When people accuse a white person of white supremacy baselessly, baselessly, and that is a baseless accusation against me. It's wrong, it's hurtful, it's insulting, and it's just like a Black person being called the n-word., and I think it is wrong and hurtful and disgusting,” she said.



