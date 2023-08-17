Marijuana Legalization Initiative Advances to November Ballot in Ohio

The recreational legalization of marijuana will be on Ohio's general election ballot in November, the state's Secretary of State Office announced Wednesday.
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol lead a push early last month, seeking signatures on a petition to get the measure added on the ballot. The group was able to collect over 4,000 signatures, putting it on the November 7 general election ballot.
"We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day," Tom Haren, spokesperson for the coalition, said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Licensing for marijuana facilities would be overseen by the state's Department of Commerce which would direct the Department of Development to launch studies into the disproportionate impacts of marijuana laws.
The use of medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio. If passed, this measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for people aged 21 and older.
The state's existing code would be revised to allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in most forms and establish a 10% sales tax on all purchases.
- Group Files Final Signatures to Get Marijuana on Ohio Ballot
- Minnesota Set to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
- Missouri Raking in $4 Million a Day in Legal Marijuana Sales
- Legal Marijuana Pushes Missouri Drug-Sniffing K-9s Into Early Retirement
- Ohio Was Just the Start: More Abortion-Related Ballot Initiatives Are in Motion Across the Nation
- Marijuana, Hallucinogenic Drug Use in Adults Reaches Record High: Poll
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics