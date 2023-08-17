Marijuana Legalization Initiative Advances to November Ballot in Ohio - The Messenger
Politics.
Marijuana Legalization Initiative Advances to November Ballot in Ohio

If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for people aged 21 and older

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Credit card companies are hesitant to allow debit card purchases of cannabis. StockstudioX/Getty Images

The recreational legalization of marijuana will be on Ohio's general election ballot in November, the state's Secretary of State Office announced Wednesday.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol lead a push early last month, seeking signatures on a petition to get the measure added on the ballot. The group was able to collect over 4,000 signatures, putting it on the November 7 general election ballot.

"We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day," Tom Haren, spokesperson for the coalition, said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Licensing for marijuana facilities would be overseen by the state's Department of Commerce which would direct the Department of Development to launch studies into the disproportionate impacts of marijuana laws.

The use of medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio. If passed, this measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for people aged 21 and older.

The state's existing code would be revised to allow adults to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana in most forms and establish a 10% sales tax on all purchases.

