    Marianne Williamson Loses Two Campaign Officials

    Her campaign manager and deputy campaign manager have both resigned.

    Mariana Labbate
    Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson lost two of her main campaign officials in back-to-back resignations, including her campaign manager, Peter Daou, and deputy campaign manager, Jason Call.

    On his Twitter account, Daou explained he left Williamson's campaign in order to care for his family.

    An anonymous source told Politico that Daou and Call left the campaign due to the progressive direction Williamson was taking. Both former staffers denied that was the reason.

    Call also spoke out about the claim, calling it "ridiculous" on Twitter.

