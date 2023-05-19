Marco Rubio Proposes Legislation to Protect Pro-Israel Investment

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. introduced legislation Friday that would protect state and local governments that wish to divest from organizations promoting boycotting, divesting and sanctioning Israel.

“The BDS movement is the single most destructive campaign of economic warfare against the Jewish state of Israel,” said Rubio in a statement. “Amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism, we must stand in firm solidarity with our closest democratic ally in the Middle East.

This bill, which previously passed the Senate, would mark an important step toward bringing an end to the movement’s discriminatory efforts.”

Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.