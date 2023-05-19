The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Marco Rubio Proposes Legislation to Protect Pro-Israel Investment

    “The BDS movement is the single most destructive campaign of economic warfare against the Jewish state of Israel,” said Rubio.

    Alec Dent
    (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. introduced legislation Friday that would protect state and local governments that wish to divest from organizations promoting boycotting, divesting and sanctioning Israel.

    “The BDS movement is the single most destructive campaign of economic warfare against the Jewish state of Israel,” said Rubio in a statement. “Amid a rising tide of anti-Semitism, we must stand in firm solidarity with our closest democratic ally in the Middle East.

    This bill, which previously passed the Senate, would mark an important step toward bringing an end to the movement’s discriminatory efforts.”

    Co-sponsors of the bill include Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Mike Braun, R-Ind., Rick Scott, R-Fla., Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

