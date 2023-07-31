Top Dem Super PAC Presses House Members to ‘Go on Offense’ on Economy
The House Majority PAC lists policies Democratic candidates should be bragging about, as well as attacks to be made against Republican rivals
House Majority PAC, the top spending Democratic super PAC, is pressing its candidates to brag about the economy ahead of the 2024 elections, telling them to "go on offense" according to a memo obtained by Politico.
The super PAC is calling for "Democrats to tout their accomplishments
on a local and national level" in build up to an election where Democrats hope to take back the House majority.
"Go on offense, and build the contrast with the MAGA House Republicans immediately," the memo reads, in red bold letters.
The memo goes on to list "Bidenomics and economic policies championed by House Democrats," a detailed bullet point of what should be bragged about and why. The list includes policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act, and the rising number of jobs added monthly.
The memo also includes a list of attacks to be made on the GOP, including the threat of a nationwide abortion ban, government shutdown and the defunding of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.
The House Majority PAC spent over $180 million in boosting Democrats running for congress in 2022.
