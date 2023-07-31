Mar-A-Lago Employee Received Special Counsel Target Letter in Trump Document Probe: Report - The Messenger
Politics
Mar-A-Lago Employee Received Special Counsel Target Letter in Trump Document Probe: Report

Yuscil Taveras has met with prosecutors, sources said, although it is unclear whether he is cooperating

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
A Mar-a-Lago IT director cited in the most recent indictment of former President Donald Trump received a target letter from prosecutors in June, according to a CNN report.

Yuscil Taveras, who is referred to as "Employee 4" in the indictment, was responsible for the surveillance cameras at the club and was asked to delete the server according to the indictment.

Taveras initially met with prosecutors in June, following the initial indictment of Trump in the case. While it is unclear if he is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith's probe or not, some information in the latest indictment is believed to have come from Taveras, according to the CNN report.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets people as he arrives for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump greets people as he arrives for a New Years event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A conversation between Taveras and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira was listed in the new indictment. Taveras told De Oliveira that he did not know how to delete a server at the resort. The property manager said "the boss" wanted the footage deleted.

Taveras is not facing any charges in the case despite his target letter, unlike De Oliveira and Trump aide Walt Nauta, who are both defendants in the case.

Taveras is represented by the same attorney as Nauta, Stanley Woodward, which could be a conflict of interest, according to legal experts in the CNN report.

