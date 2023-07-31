Mar-A-Lago Employee Received Special Counsel Target Letter in Trump Document Probe: Report
Yuscil Taveras has met with prosecutors, sources said, although it is unclear whether he is cooperating
A Mar-a-Lago IT director cited in the most recent indictment of former President Donald Trump received a target letter from prosecutors in June, according to a CNN report.
Yuscil Taveras, who is referred to as "Employee 4" in the indictment, was responsible for the surveillance cameras at the club and was asked to delete the server according to the indictment.
Taveras initially met with prosecutors in June, following the initial indictment of Trump in the case. While it is unclear if he is cooperating with special counsel Jack Smith's probe or not, some information in the latest indictment is believed to have come from Taveras, according to the CNN report.
- Special Counsel Wrapping Up Trump Mar-a-Lago Probe: Report
- ‘It Isn’t America Anymore’: Trump Rages Against Jack Smith as Special Counsel Addresses Indictment
- Special Counsel Jack Smith Discusses 37 Counts Against Trump
- In Truth Social Rant, Trump Calls Special Counsel Jack Smith a ‘Crackhead’
- Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Documents Case
A conversation between Taveras and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira was listed in the new indictment. Taveras told De Oliveira that he did not know how to delete a server at the resort. The property manager said "the boss" wanted the footage deleted.
Taveras is not facing any charges in the case despite his target letter, unlike De Oliveira and Trump aide Walt Nauta, who are both defendants in the case.
Taveras is represented by the same attorney as Nauta, Stanley Woodward, which could be a conflict of interest, according to legal experts in the CNN report.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics